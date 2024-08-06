‘Can someone tell me if I tipped my Chuck E. Cheese waitress inadequately?’: Mom says Chuck E. Cheese waitress asked for tip via Cash App. Is this normal?

A mom says that she was asked to tip on her $325 Chuck E. Cheese order. The server told her the tip could be paid with cash or Cash App. The customer didn’t even realize she was expected to tip at Chuck E. Cheese in the first place.

Servers in the United States rely on tips to make up a good deal of their income. The federal tipped minimum wage in the country is just $2.13—meaning that, if a server wants to earn a significant amount of money, they must rely on customers providing them with those funds.

This system is not without controversy. Americans have reported significant “tipflation” in recent years, where they claim that more places are expecting tips and at higher amounts. This includes instances of being asked to tip at self-checkout, while shopping online, and for amounts as high as 40% of the total bill.

Still, many customers want to tip their servers appropriately. However, given just how common tipping is and the changing nature of tipped percentages, some are unsure of where to tip and how much to provide. Such is the case with a recent story from Chuck E. Cheese, where a mom claims that a server requested she provide a tip via Cash App.

Should you tip at Chuck E. Cheese?

In a video with over 650,000 views, TikTok user Tiff (@yabishtiff1) asks if she left her Chuck E. Cheese server an appropriate tip after tipping $30 on a $325 bill.

“I did not know that you tipped them, really,” she explains.

While Tiff was content to tip, she says that the receipt did not provide a line for doing so. As a result, the server said that she could provide cash or send money via Cash App.

Tiff then tries to rationalize how much one should tip at a location like Chuck E. Cheese.

“Because Chuck E. Cheese is also kind of self-serve,” she details. “You get up and get your own drinks, you get your own salads, and your kids are running around half the time. It’s not like they’re waiting and refilling drinks and that kind of thing. They’re not chained to the table like you are as an actual waitress.”

Looking around online also did not provide a resolution to her concerns, as answers surrounding tipping varied. She concludes her video by asking her audience if she provided an adequate tip.

On Indeed, numerous “party hosts” have reviewed the job and mentioned that tips are sometimes received while in the role. However, few said that tips were expected.

“Party hosts can make tips which is pretty sweet!” said one Indeed reviewer. “It isn’t common AT ALL, but you can get upwards of $100.”

“I worked as a part time party host which is alot of work but could be fun,” stated another. “TIPS AREN’T GURANTEED.”

“Super fun job and really rewarding but only 10$ an hour and the bill has no tip section so tips can be rare,” offered a third.

Glassdoor puts the expected pay range between $12 and $15 per hour, indicating that the servers likely earn more than the tipped minimum. Whether tipping servers with apps like Cash App is common is unclear, though given that there does not appear to be a line on the receipt for servers to accept tips, this may have been a workaround solution from this server.

In the comments section, there was a general consensus that Tiff’s tip was adequate.

“It’s chuck E cheese, so I would only tip based on the food and drink total..not the total including games. $30 sounds like a good tip based on what food and drinks likely were,” said a user.

“As someone that used to work parties at chuck e cheese. Usually no one tipped anyone. It was very rare that we got tipped and if we did it was like 20ish bucks,” recalled a second. “Ur good loll.”

“I was a Chuck E Cheese birthday hostess in high school. I was always happy with any tips and never expected a certain amount because we were paid hourly,” explained a further TikToker.

The Daily Dot reached out to Chuck E. Cheese and Tiff via email.

