‘I just use a glass chopping board’: Woman says cutting boards have ‘200% more bacteria than your toilet.’ Then she grabs salt, lemon, vinegar, soap, and water

Chopping boards are an essential part of any decent kitchen—but how clean are they exactly?

In a viral Instagram Reel, lifestyle influencer Hillary (@telloandrose) shared a statistic that shocked many: “[Your] cutting board has 200% more bacteria than your toilet seat.”

In the clip, as the statistic pops up on-screen, the creator films herself rubbing salt into the board with half a lemon. She then appears to pour oil onto the board and rub it in, which is followed by the final step, pouring hot water from a kettle onto the board and wiping it with napkins. The final shot shows the chopping board looking as good as new.

In the caption of the post, Hillary said that she was “horrified” by the statistic.

“We don’t use plastic cutting boards because of the microplastics that end up in the food when chopping so l have to make sure my wooden boards are exceptionally clean,” she wrote.

How to keep wooden chopping boards clean

The creator then shared a number of methods to keep your chopping boards clean. One was to wash them with warm soap and water before drying them with a paper towel. Another method, specifically for de-sanitizing after cutting meat, involves pouring vinegar on the chopping board and then washing it with soap and water.

For foods with a strong odor, she recommends rubbing salt on the chopping board with a lemon. Finally, Hillary suggests that you pour mineral oil on your board and let it set overnight before rubbing off the excess in the morning.

For the most part, viewers were grateful for the guidance. “This is so great,” one wrote. “So helpful!” another added. “I’ve never known what to do about raw meat, so I’ve always used a plastic cutting board for that. Now, I know how to clean it!”

On the other side, several viewers also pointed out that wood is naturally anti-bacterial, meaning that this kind of cleaning was arguably unnecessary.

Is the 200% statistic true?

While reputable publications like Good Housekeeping and HuffPost claim that chopping boards have 200 percent more bacteria than a toilet seat, this may not be accurate. HuffPost reports that this statistic comes from a survey conducted by the Global Hygiene Council, but a Food & Wine journalist notes that they were unable to find the Council’s original survey. Nor could Daily Dot reporters.

Still, even if this statistic isn’t true, it’s important to apply good hygiene practices to your chopping boards. In an experiment, the UK’s Food Standards Agency found that if you don’t “thoroughly wash” your chopping board after cutting meat, poultry, or fish, there is a serious risk of cross-contamination, which can lead to issues like food poisoning.

Hillary didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via Instagram direct message.

