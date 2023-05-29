‘We know your tricks’: Chipotle customers drink lemonade out of condiment cups after workers tell them there are no water cups

Chipotle customers showed innovation in the face of being told there were no water cups available at the restaurant—using condiment cups to prepare some sample-sized lemonade sips for their meal.

The video illustrating the effort comes from TikToker @elijahyeroushalmi, with more than 1.4 million views as of Monday.

Captioned, “Yeah, okay, Chipotle, we know your tricks,” the eight-second video soundtracks the episode to Da Baby’s “Shake Sumn.”

The video has an on-screen caption that seems to be a quote from a Chipotle worker given the context, saying, “We have no water cups, sorry.” It shows the creator filling up a condiment cup with lemonade, followed by a Chipotle spread with several of the condiment cups filled with drink clearly visible.

Several commenters indicated they’ve resorted to similar measures.

“LMFAOOO THIS WASUSSSS,” one wrote, tagging a friend in the comment.

“Remember when we did this at Freddy’s,” said another, also tagging a friend.

Some used the comments section to complain about Chipotle running out of items.

“I went the other day and they were out of rice ????” one observed.

The creator responded, “They always out of stuff.”

“I went there the other day and they were out of forks,” said another, with someone else chiming in to blame Chipotle suppliers.

But one said, regarding the cups, “As a Chipotle worker, we do have them we’re just too lazy to grab them.”

Several people insisted you could get around the need for Chipotle cups by bringing your own.

However, one ominously warned, “Don’t drink the lemonade bro,” adding, “I work there.”

The Daily Dot contacted the creator via TikTok comment and Chipotle via email.