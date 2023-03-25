‘I give u props I have anxiety about asking chipotle for more meat’: Chipotle customer loads up on chicken al pastor, sparking debate

TikToker Lucky (@luckyleahytv) recorded himself ordering a massive quantity of chicken al pastor at a Chipotle location, sparking a conversation about the food chain’s pricing practices.

Lucky begins by placing an in-person order at a Chipotle location where he asks for chicken al pastor as his base protein for the meal. He watches the employee pour in a scoop of meat. He then asks for more and the employee does a second scoop, and then he asks for a bit more on the “left-hand side” of the bowl, then the right, and then the middle, and then the right again for a total of six scoops of chicken at the popular Mexican-style fare chain.

A “normal” sized serving bowl of Chicken al pastor at Chipotle costs $9.70, with an additional $3.95 for a double scoop. Presumably, additional scoops cost $3.95 more each, which means that the bowl Lucky ordered, before taxes and without any additional extra charge add-ons, would come out to $29.45.

According to various outlets online and forum posts by Chipotle employees, the chain is extremely strict when it comes to policing portion sizes. Mental Floss quoted a Virginia-based Chipotle employee named Emily who says that the franchise implements a “database” that is entirely devoted to tracking the portions workers dole out to diners.

“We do have a database that tracks portions,” the employee said. “If we give too much, it will show up in the system at the end of the day and cause a loss of funds, so for general managers, it is very important. No one at Chipotle likes to do the smaller portions. I personally like to give a little bit more, but I try to stay close to standard.”

A Redditor also posed a question to the r/chipotle subreddit asking if employees are indeed reprimanded if they give customers more than the allotted amounts for meals without charging diners extra.

One user on the site wrote, “Yes heavily reprimanded. Even on things like cheese and fajitas at my store.” Others said that some foods are labeled as “critical items” and are thus looked upon with more scrutiny than others when it comes to portioning.

“They are the most expensive items in the store, the ones that we spend the most money on, they are all food items and include our meats, queso, cheese, and avocados,” a user wrote. “Chipotle spends a pretty penny on our food to make sure it’s excellent quality stuff. Just 1 pound of brisket costs Chipotle $10.”

On Lucky’s TikTok bio, he describes himself as the “CEO OF MORE” and many of his videos feature him visiting eating establishments where he asks for larger portions of pretty much everything he buys. Whether it’s additional sprinkles at Cold Stone, or asking for a specific Cinnabon with extra icing.

It appears that his post about Chipotle hit a nerve with users when it comes to the chain’s pricing structure as of late. One commenter joked, “Your total will be 117 dollars.” Another said, “That’ll be $548.35 or 3 eggs.”

When one user asked Lucky what his grand total came out to, the TikToker simply replied by stating, “A lot.”

Chipotle hasn’t just come under fire on social media for its price increases, but also by irate customers who were shocked to see that their meals contained substitutions they never authorized. One woman received a quesadilla without a tortilla but was still charged full price. Another Chipotle customer who had a VIP card from the chain that entitled him to one free entree and a drink per day said it was ultimately revoked for “misuse.”

The chain’s spike in prices over the years has also paved the way for creative solutions from Chipotle devotees to order more food for less money. Various exploits through the online ordering system have come under fire, and have even been called out by Chipotle employees as well.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Chipotle via email, and Lucky via TikTok comment.