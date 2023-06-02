‘A win is a win’: Customer thanks TikTok food critic Keith Lee for rating her favorite chicken restaurant a 6/10

A woman’s clip went viral after thanking popular foodie, Keith Lee, for giving her favorite chicken restaurant a 6/10.

The five-second video features TikTok user Janiya (@janiyaapryor). In the clip, she sits in a restaurant called Chicken Fire located in Orlando, Florida. From revealing her order of chicken tenders and fries to the nearly empty restaurant in the clip, Janiya only had positive things to say. Why?

“When Keith Lee rates your favorite chicken spot in Orlando a 6/10 so you don’t have to worry about the line being out the door,” she writes via the text overlay.

“A win is a win,” she lip-synced to the TikTok audio.

Keith Lee, a popular food reviewer on TikTok, is well-known for creating the viral Chipotle Philly Cheesesteak quesadilla “hack.” Dubbed the “Keithadilla,” the popular quesadilla consists of, “Fajita Quesadilla with Steak, Roasted Chili-Corn Salsa, Sour Cream, and Chipotle-Honey Vinaigrette.”

Lee’s viral reviews have a tendency to launch restaurants on the map, such as selling out a restaurant a mere 45 minutes after he posted. His negative reviews can also have an impact on a business. As for Chicken Fire, the owner himself responded to Lee’s less-than-perfect review in a viral TikTok covered by Insider earlier this year.

The Daily Dot reached out to Janiya via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment. The video amassed 1.9 million views as of Friday, where viewers agreed with Janiya about Chicken Fire.

“Like I looovvvveeee this place,” one viewer wrote.

“They food so freaking good tho,” a second agreed.

“Facts his taste buds ain’t mines I rock with that chicken spot (100 percent emoji),” a third echoed.

On the other hand, others jumped to Keith’s defense, claiming he always states that his food ratings are “his opinions.”

“Dude says it’s just his opinion and to try it out yourself,” one user commented.

“He always says based off his taste buds. Not everyone likes the same things,” a second concurred.

“To be honest he’s just putting them on the map you have to try for yourself to know if you’re going to like their food or not,” a third stated.