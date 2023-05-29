‘My social anxiety could never order anything like this’: Chick-fil-A worker makes cookie crumble frosted coffee

If you need a drink hack that packs a sugary, caffeinated rush, a Chick-fil-A worker has a recipe to try out.

Thanks to a TikTok from Phoenix-based creator Tiana Luna (@xoxo.tluna), the world now knows about a cookie crumble frosted coffee drink, possible to make through ingredients found at your local Chick-fil-A.

The video, which has attracted more than 2.6 million views since going up Saturday, shows a step-by-step walk-through of the recipe. As the creator quips in her caption, “You want diabetes at 7 am, I got you.”

And yes, you can apparently order it.

She starts with cookie crumble in a drink cup, then adds two pumps of vanilla and coffee. From there, she adds ice cream, noting in the on-screen caption, “Make it frosted.” Then, after mixing it up, she tops it off with whipped cream, reasoning in the on-screen caption, “Everyone needs some whip cream.”

She finishes by taking a swig through a straw, noting, “Literally so good & sweet,” with the added caveat, “I couldn’t finish it tho.”

How to get one? One helpful user in the comments noted: “you can order it just say a frosted coffee with cookie crumbles and vanilla pump.”

Commenters gave their opinions, starting with a pair of literal diabetics.

“I have type 1 diabetes already and would love this,” quipped one.

“HA! I’m a type 1 diabetic too and thought the same thing,” another offered.

One indicated this might not be a new idea, though, saying, “This was my breakfast when I worked at cfa.”

Another noted, “I make the exact same thing but add chocolate syrup.”

One wasn’t sure she could actually do it, noting, “My social anxiety could never order anything like this.”

Another wavered based on a different issue: “My stomach would be messed up from sun up to sun down.”

But others were all in on trying it, with one remarking, “Now I have to try this tomorrow.”

Should you order this though, given the added workload on the hourly employee to customize the beverage? It’s an ethical concern that at least one viewer echoed in the comments. Especially amid a backdrop of viral pet peeves from server’s at, just recently, chains like Bubba’s, Twin Peaks, and BJ’s.

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok comment and Chick-Fil-A via email.