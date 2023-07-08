‘You did what in the parking lot?’: Chick-fil-A worker buys Girl Scout cookies during drive-thru shift. And hides them from managers

A former Chick-fil-A worker shared the weird and wacky moments she’s nostalgic for after working at a location for two years.

Based on the video, it seems that TikTok creator Jada (@freckleishface04) worked at her local Chick-fil-A while in high school. In a comment reply, she shared that she quit her job after two years but did not explain why she left.

The video, which is actually a carousel of photos with text overlayed on it, shows a range of moments from over the years that Jada looks back on fondly.

“Moments working at Chick-Fil-A that altered my brain chemistry,” the first slide reads.

A few are a bit mischievous, like when Jada spilled ice cream down their sleeve, into their pants, and then all over the floor. Or the time she and her coworker bought Girl Scout Cookies in the middle of taking drive-through orders and then stuffed the boxes in their pants to hide their purchases from their managers.

“I used to open at CFA and the amount of ice cream and tea I’ve spilled down my shirt/pants is insane,” a commenter shared.

There were random moments, like when a child gave her a chocolate chip cookie from Panera, when one of the workers fell asleep at a dining bench, finding a dinosaur-shaped chicken tender, and having to pronounce a customer’s name with more than a dozen letters.

Jada also shared that she appreciated seeing familiar faces at work, including her school principal and best friend (two separate people, to be clear).

And there was the time she and her coworkers found a “pocket p*ssy” sex toy outside the store, a moment that toed the line between inappropriate and absurd.

“IM SORRY YOU FOUND A WHO ON THE GROUND???” a commenter reacted.

“I miss it,” the video caption reads.

The video has more than 350,000 views and about 80 comments.

For those unfamiliar with the brand, Chick-fil-A is a popular but controversial chicken sandwich chain that has come under fire for funding anti-LQBTQ causes and whose leader has made homophobic remarks.

On the workplace side, the company is known for having polite employees and has a 4-star rating on the job site Glassdoor.

A person in the comments said they also worked at Chick-fil-A, but they miss their colleagues, not the actual labor.

Others shared that they didn’t have experiences as positive as Jada’s.

“Girl ur cfa was so good. i worked at one in ga we had to put our phones in lockers and couldn’t be on them at all,” another commenter said.

“Omg I also quit after 2 years it progressively got worse,” a viewer wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Jada for comment via TikTok comment and to Chick-fil-A via email.