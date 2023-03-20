‘You gotta do what the team needs to be done’: Chick-fil-A worker claims they were fired for throwing up, films self confronting manager

A Chick-fil-A worker claims that they were fired after telling their manager that they were sick and shouldn’t handle the food in a now-viral TikTok.

In the video posted by TikToker Kaitin Slovek (@kaitin.slovek) on March 19, they film themselves confronting their manager, who told them they should go home because they threw up.

In the clip, Slovek tells their manager they are throwing up and offered to work outside, pointing out that working with the food directly would be a food safety issue.

“You gotta do what the team needs to be done. You gotta be able to work the position that I need you in,” their manager says. “And you can’t work that position. I’m gonna send you home already.”

Slovek tells their manager that another manager said they could work outside and expressed that they felt it was “unfair” they were being fired for being sick.

“You’re within your 60 days. I don’t feel like this is a good fit for you,” their manager responds.

In the comments, viewers urged Slovek to look into employee protection laws in their state.

“Wtf is this, could easily sue for wrongful termination and for violating food safety procedure,” one user wrote.

“Call the health department they will definitely do something about that,” another said.

In an update video, Slovek says they “haven’t heard anything from HR” after making a few calls but assume they’re now unemployed.

