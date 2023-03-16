‘And on sunshine week?!’: Chick-fil-A leader asks employee to be friends after giving them a busy task

In a recent TikTok video, two Chick-fil-A employees poke fun at the manager-subordinate dynamic many fast-food workers are familiar with.

In the video, which is from the user @cfa_rgc, two employees use audio from Keeping Up with the Kardashians, in which Kourtney Kardashian turns down someone for a hug.

“Can I give you big hug?” the lady asks.

“No, thanks,” Kourtney responds curtly after an awkward pause.

The Chick-fil-A employees caption their video, “When your leader wants to be friends again after giving you a busy task.”

In the video, a leader approaches an employee as they’re cleaning food trays. The employee shakes his head at the manager in feigned annoyance.

According to the caption and comment section, the unspecified Chick-fil-A location had been taking part in what’s called “Sunshine Week.” On Chick-fil-A’s website, the company says during the week of March 13 restaurants celebrate “Sunshine Days” to help spread joy to customers in little ways such as encouraging notes on their cups or accompanying their meal.

Chick-fil-A has not responded to The Daily Dot’s request for comment.

Commenters on the TikTok video seemed thoroughly amused by the employees and recounted their own experiences being assigned busy tasks.

“Can you refill the shake base? Can you grab me salads? Can you restock fridges? Can you start tasking? Can you grab lemonade? I’m one person,” one commenter said.

“Everyone in the comments works at Chick-fil-A because they hire like 75 people per store lmao,” another person said. “Y’all a third of the american population [at this point].”

A few were caught off guard by the TikToker’s reference to Sunshine Week. “Everybody is doing sunshine week? i thought it was just our store for some reason,” the top comment reads.

The Daily Dot reached out to @cfa_rgc via TikTok comment.