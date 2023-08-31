‘Please go back to the drawing board’: Chick-fil-A customer roasts the new Caramel Crumble Milkshake, $8 Pimento Chicken Sandwich

This week, Chick-fil-A began the rollout of its new menu offerings. These include the new Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich as well as the Caramel Crumble Milkshake.

Reviews for the new dishes have been mixed—skewing toward good. Delaware Online said that the sandwich was “wonderful” if one likes pimento cheese spread, but just “OK” for the unfamiliar. Other reviewers have been more positive, such as Today.com’s reviewer Joseph Lamour, who described the sandwich as “delicious” and the milkshake as “certainly worth the $6.89 I paid for it.”

Some TikTok users, however, aren’t too sure. Creator Dillan Haynes (@dillanhaynes) is one of those TikTokers.

In her review, she derides both the shake and the sandwich. The shake, she says, “didn’t taste like caramel at all.”

“It kind of tasted like cake batter,” she states. “Very underwhelming.”

The sandwich, she continues, was fairly expensive, priced at over $8 where she bought it in New York. For that price, Haynes says she was disappointed.

“It looks like they slapped a bunch of leftovers out of the fridge onto some bread—oh, and it tasted like it, too,” she jokes in the video.

“Definitely a zero out of 10,” she concludes. “Don’t even waste your money, y’all.”

In the caption, Haynes added, “@Chick-fil-A please go back to the drawing board with this one.”

At first, some commenters expressed disagreement, with a few users noting that many other reviews on TikTok have been positive.

“The only negative review I’ve seen,” wrote a user.

“Haven’t tried the shake but I tried the sandwich today and loved it!!” exclaimed another. “I’m sorry you didn’t.”

“It’s so good,” declared a third.

However, others agreed with Haynes’ assessment.

“I tried the milkshake today, I didn’t care for it. It’s way too sweet,” detailed a commenter. “I was underwhelmed by the sandwich as well.”

“Glad I wasn’t the only one who didn’t love it,” said a second.

“It doesn’t sound or look good,” offered an additional TikToker. “Honey pepper sounds good they should have just done that.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Haynes via Instagram direct message.