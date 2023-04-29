‘They force you to get a number one’: Chick-fil-A customer questions why drive-thru customers are made to order without being able to look at menu

Chick-fil-A drive-thrus are known to get congested, with employees waiting outside wearing special suits to protect them from the gnarliest of elements.

One TikToker questioned why a location that they visited don’t advertise their offerings on signs, so they can have a chance to peruse the menu while waiting in line to place their order.

User Alanna Ross (@aramaicollections) recorded themselves at one of the locations as they wondered aloud about the omission, and while they conceded that they know what they want to order, how would another customer who isn’t as familiar with the chain’s food items make an informed decision as to what they want?

Alanna says in the viral clip as they drive up the Chick-fil-A drive-thru: “So I’m trying to understand, why do Chick-fil-A do this sh*t like as if we supposed to know what the f*ck we want on the menu you can’t even see the f*cking menu so I’ve been here before, you’re right I’ve been here before,” and then the video cuts out.

They add in a caption for the TikTok: “I just want to explore the menu . Yes imma order a number one… butttttttttt i want to see what else you got to offer for next time !”

One commenter didn’t think that the lack of a menu was really that big of a deal, as the chain’s product selection is fairly slim: “They only have chicken and fries. Y’all don’t try nothing knew but still take forever when ordering,” while someone else added: “Cause it’s only like 5 things on the menu.”

Another thought that the solution was simple: Install the app and place your order beforehand.

Another TikToker echoed this sentiment stating that the popular fast food chain’s menu is readily available online for anyone to search: “Girl I google the menu and sit right there and have them wait until I pick what I want.”

Someone else speculated that there was a practical reason as to why Chick-fil-A doesn’t have menus in its drive-thrus: “So y’all don’t sit at the speaker and spend 5 minutes to order the same thing.”

AL.com reported on a study of different restaurant drive-thru times, citing that Chick-fil-A has one of the slowest in the business but states that this could be due to the sheer volume of customers it serves on a daily basis: “The study is based on popularity, which means a reason for the slow time is Chick-fil-A averages 4.74 cars in its drive-thru, which is much higher than the average of 2.76 cars among the 10 chains.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Chick-fil-A via email and Alanna via TikTok comment for further information.