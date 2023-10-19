‘A good reminder for me to remain in drive thru’: Chick-fil-A customer goes in for meal, realizes it’s daddy-daughter date night

A Chick-fil-A customer shared that she unexpectedly dined in during Daddy-Daughter Date Night. Some commenters say if they were her, the experience would have triggered their daddy issues.

In the viral TikTok video, Emily (@emiallanpoe) says they went to Chick-fil-A to grab some food and had no idea what they’d be walking into that night.

“Me thinking I’ll just have a normal time at chic fil a,” Emily wrote.

When they flip the camera, viewers see part of the restaurant is roped off and has a sign stating that the area of the restaurant is reserved for Daddy Daughter Date Night

Apparently, this isn’t a one-off event at Emily’s local Chick-fil-A. Every year, for a few nights, hundreds of Chick-fil-As around the country host Daddy-Daughter Date Night, the chicken chain reported on its website. “Little girls wearing their prettiest outfits walk into dining rooms filled with flowers, holding the hands of one very special guy: daddy,” the description reads.

It all started with a Kansas franchise owner in the mid-2000s who wanted to create an event where fathers and daughters could make a memory together.

Each location puts its own twist on the event. Some roll out a red carpet, put flowers on the tables, or even have live music or carriage rides available outside.

In the online pictures the chain shared of customers, you can see that several people get all dressed up for the event, and their Chick-fil-A locations match their fly with special plates and themed menus to mimic a fancier restaurant experience.

Emily’s video has gained a whopping 2.3 million views and over 1,500 comments as of Thursday morning.

Several commenters said they would have been in their feelings if they unexpectedly came across a father-daughter event.

“*cries in daddy issues*” the top comment, with 9,000 likes, read.

“Awe so cute!! (this literally would have destroyed me),” a person wrote.

“A good reminder for me to remain in drive thru lol,” another said.

“I’d walk out and start sobbing,” a further commenter shared.

In a comment, Emily shared that they actually found the event to be “so cute.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Emily via Instagram direct message.