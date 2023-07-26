‘Them points come in clutch’: Chick-Fil-A customer has $2 in his bank account but 20,000 Chick-Fil-A points

In a viral video, a TikToker joked that even though he barely had money in his account, he was rich in Chick-fil-A points.

In the clip, user @nicekidd pretends to be inside one of the fast-food locations as he pays with the points he accumulated through his Chick-fil-A One membership.

As he’s paying, @nicekidd mouths the lyrics, “Call me what you want but you can’t call me broke. Money.”

“When you got $2 in your account but got 20,000 Chick-Fil-A points,” the text overlay on the video read.

The TikTok has garnered more than 735,000 views and about 465 comments as of Wednesday morning.

“It will be my pleasure,” the caption read.

The Chick-fil-A One membership program allows customers to earn points when they place an order at the popular chicken sandwich joint. The program has four tiers: member, silver member, red member, and signature member.

With the basic tier membership, users earn 10 points for every dollar spent. Those at this tier can use their points to redeem rewards, get a birthday gift, and be notified of new menu items. If @nicekidd is a lower-tier member, that means he’d spent at least $2,000 at Chick-fil-A.

According to food site All Recipes, @nicekidd can use 2,500 points towards a meal that includes an entrée, side, and drink; 800 points for a 5-count of grilled nuggets; 700 points for a sausage biscuit; or 500 points for large waffle fries.

Several commenters related to the reality of having a low account balance but having plenty of points from a fast-food restaurant.

“Been there with McDonalds app [a] few times,” a person said.

“Thats why i just save them up for rainy days,” another wrote.

“Me yesterday got me my free 30ct nuggets and cooked fries at home,” a third commenter shared.

The Daily Dot reached out to @nicekidd and Chick-fil-A via email.