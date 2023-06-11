‘thats what i get for being a smart azz on a restaurant app’: Chick-fil-a customer asks for ‘millions of pickles’ in carryout order. Workers matched her energy

In a delightful display of going above and beyond, Chick-fil-A has become the talk of social media after fulfilling a customer’s outrageous request for “millions of pickles” in their carryout order.

The unexpected outcome captured in a TikTok video posted by Miranda Allen (@randilynn91) has quickly gone viral, accumulating over 1.2 million views since its upload on June 7.

The clip shows the TikToker eagerly unwrapping their Chick-fil-A burger, setting the stage for an unexpected surprise. The sticker on the burger’s wrapper reveals the customer’s order, which reads, “Deluxe w/Colby Jack with Millions of pickles, Extra pickles, no tomato.”

The TikToker reveals the burger’s contents, unveiling an astonishing surplus of pickles nestled within. The overlay text humorously declares, “Chick Fil A was not playin that day.”

Many viewers of the viral TikTok went to the comment section to express their reactions.

“Now this is what I mean when I say extra pickles!!” one user said..

“I will try this next time,” another commenter wrote, adding, “they never catch the memo when I say EXTRA EXTRA EXTRA pickles.”

“pickles with a side of chicken sandwich” a third commenter joked.

“I know that bottom piece of the bun broke as soon as you tried to pick it up,” another quipped.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Miranda Allen via TikTok comment and to Chick-fil-A via email.