‘Noooo don’t do this to me’: Woman buys Avocado Lime Ranch salad dressing from Chick-fil-A. Then she takes a closer look

A mom found something disgusting in her Chick-fil-A salad dressing. What would you do in this situation?

Chick-fil-A is known for a lot of things: delicious chicken, homophobia, friendly customer service, and being closed on Sundays.

It’s held on to the top spot for fast-food chain service and quality for 10 years running, Restaurant Dive reported, though customers have expressed dissatisfaction with rising prices.

But this customer gives the chicken chain a thumbs-down review after spotting something gross in her prepackaged Avocado Lime Ranch salad dressing.

What’s that in the dressing pack?

In a viral video approaching 1 million views, mom of three Marty (@areyofsouleshine on TikTok) ordered Chick-fil-A and asked for the Avocado Lime Ranch dressing (whether she ordered a salad or just likes it as a dipping sauce, we don’t know).

But when she grabbed the packet she saw a big visible black chunk pressed against the packet.

It wasn’t an abnormally big piece of pepper or oregano. No, it was a dead, squished fly. (at least, we think it’s a fly based on the many legs and the clear wing outline.)

“There is a bug in the Chick-fil-A dressing packet,” Marty says in the clip.

She explains that when she pressed on the packet to see if the bug would move around in the thick green sauce, it just stayed put, leading her to believe that the bug was actually sealed into the plastic packaging and not in the sauce itself.

As she moved the packet in the light, you could see that the area where the bug is is slightly raised and textured.

While Marty’s caption labels this as “Part 1,” it’s been two days since she posted the original clip, and she has yet to upload any follow-ups.

Can you sue if you find a bug in your food?

“Sorry to burst your bubble, but you did not just win the Detective Product Lottery Jackpot,” said Gary Ralph Illmanen, a California lawyer.

A certain level of pest parts, eggs, and filth is considered unavoidable by the FDA which regulates how much bug and rodent material is legally allowed in your food, CBS News reports.

But back to suing, you don’t have grounds to sue successfully just for finding something gross in your food. Instead, you’d have to become ill because of the rogue material and could then sue for medical expenses, time missed at work, etc.

‘Lost in the sauce.’

“You about to get a hugeeeee gift card coming ur way omg,” a top comment read.

“Lost in the sauce,” a person wrote.

“The sauce is still fine and edible,” another said.

“The real crime is getting avocado lime ranch,” a commenter chimed in.

The Daily Dot reached out to Marty for comment via TikTok direct message and comment and to Chick-fil-A via email.

