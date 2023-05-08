‘Put the whole tomato on there’: Chick-fil-A customer forgets to ask for no tomatoes, gets 5 tomato slices on sandwich

According to the company’s website, a Chick-fil-A Deluxe Sandwich features a battered and fried chicken breast “served on a toasted, buttered bun with dill pickle chips, green leaf lettuce, tomato and American cheese.” The picture on the site shows two slices of tomato.

While this complete package may sound appetizing to some, others take issue with one ingredient: the tomato. Less than 60% of Americans enjoy tomatoes on their burger, per a 2021 YouGov survey. That’s why some sandwich customers, such as TikTok user Lovely (@itslxvxly), request that the fruit be removed from their dish.

However, when they forget to make this request, they can be faced with an onslaught of tomatoes, as Lovely learned in a now-viral video with over 977,000 views.

“The one time I forget to ask for no tomatoes, Chick-fil-A puts one, two, three, four, five slices of fucking tomato all stacked on top of each other,” the TikToker says in the video.

“I get the deluxe bc the bacon, lettuce, and cheese,” she explained in a comment. “When i get the regular and add everything, they’re always like ‘so the deluxe with no tomatoes?’”

This isn’t the first time that Chick-fil-A has gone viral for over- or under-delivering on orders. In August of last year, a TikTok user described how a request for extra pickles resulted in her sandwich being covered entirely in pickles. In contrast, another customer asked for two extra cups of pickles, only to receive 3 individual pickle slices.

Back in the comments section of Lovely’s video, users questioned how such a thing could happen and made jokes about the TikToker’s predicament.

“It’s all the tomatoes they took off ur order from the past,” joked a user.

“Why’d they even slice it? They could have put the whole tomato on there,” added another.

“The fr said QUICK SHE DIDN’T ASK FOR NO TOMATO PILE IT ON,” shared a third.

“I [GUARANTEE] they are mushy tomatoes and the workers were trying to get rid of them bc that’s what I do,” offered an additional TikToker.

The Daily Dot reached out to Chick-fil-A via email and Lovely via TikTok comment.