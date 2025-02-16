‘Should’ve used Lucas’: Man uses this $2 oil on Chevy Silverado with 272k miles. Will it save its transmission?

A car expert tried two different products purporting to be able to repair transmissions just by pouring its contents into a sluggish Chevy Silverado.

The experiment initially came from creator Thomas (@carsrme2)He posted the initial TikTok trying to fix a transmission issue with Bar’s Leaks Automatic Transmission Repair. This, according to its site, is “a powerhouse when it comes to restoring performance and adding protection. This formula reduces rough shifting and friction, while eliminating slip, controlling temperature, and repairing shudder, chatter and whining.”

The video, put up on Feb. 5, has drawn about 140,000 views as of Sunday.

The truck in question has second gear, but not first, third, or reverse, as he reveals toward the end of the video. (He’s not sure about fourth gear.)

“We’re about to find out if this $2 will save my transmission,” he says, pouring the amber-colored fluid in to mix with what he describes as bad-smelling transmission fluid.

“I definitely think she’s busted, but we’re gonna see if we can make it home,” he assesses once he tries the repair.

Sure enough, he reveals, “I made it like five feet, and I actually got stuck in the intersection.”

Several people in the comments suggested using a different fix.

“Should’ve use Lucas,” one said. “Mine wouldn’t move and the next day I drove it to work.”

So he made an additional video with the truck, using Lucas Transmission Fix, but that also did not solve the issue.

What are Redditors saying?

The topic of Bar’s Leaks came up in a Reddit post on the r/askcarguys forum last year, with the original poster asking, “My co-worker has an adult daughter who is looking to sell a 19-year-old Hyundai Sonata. I have two teenagers who need a beater to drive and I think it could fit the bill. However, the problem is my coworker’s daughter put Bar’s Leak[s] in the transmission because it had a leak. Will this be a problem long term?”

The poster added the asking price was $3,200 and that getting 18 to 24 months out of it was the goal.

“I would not put [Bar’s Leaks} in your transmission. It is something we put in a regular cooling system,” one advised. “The only thing that goes in your transmission is the correct fluid, and sometimes a friction modifier, but that should be done by a shop that knows what they’re doing.”

“Transmission problems are expensive,” declared another. “For me … a bad transmission means ‘no sale.’”

“I recommend Lucas transmission repair fluid (whatever it’s called, we call it transmission honey),” said another. “Works great. And p.s. there isn’t a 19 year old Hyundai in existence worth more than 2 grand.”

Viewers had divided opinions

People viewing the videos also shared their thoughts.

“Bro the transmissions for these are a dime a dozen,” said someone responding to the Lucas video. “Just change it.”

“Drop the pan and change the filter, clean the bottom of the pan real well and fill it back up,” another advised on that video. “Same thing happened to me but I did that and I got another 6 months or so out of it.”

“This is going to need a full rebuild,” one assessed on the Bar’s Leaks video.

Sure enough, the creator confessed, “I got a new video coming out tonight. I was able to pick up a brand new transmission off of Facebook Marketplace.”

Indeed, it allowed him to make new content.

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator via TikTok and Instagram direct message, to Bar’s Leaks and Lucas Oil via online contact form.



