‘My Honda Accord has a bigger engine’: Expert services Texas Edition, 4WD Chevrolet Silverado. Then he looks under the hood

The Texas Edition Silverado: big body, bold presence, and apparently the engine of a slightly athletic leaf blower. To say the Silverado engine is causing some strong opinions online is an understatement.

That’s what we learn from mechanic Victor Shack (@victorshack) in a recent viral TikTok clip that’s been viewed more than 71,000 times. The clip finds Shack profanely diagnosing problems with the Silverado engine. His main complaint? He says the engine is far too small for the truck carrying it.

“You would think this big [expletive] nasty truck would have a big [expletive] motor,” he shares as we scan over the exterior and under the hood.

“Nope, I’m sorry. You’re getting that little teeny tiny [expletive] 3-inch piston, four-cylinder, 2.7 with a turbo to help get you out of [expletive] spots.”

Lots of small-engine critics

Cursing aside, Shack’s gripe goes beyond the dainty Silverado engine. He’s not a fan of what he labels its flimsy cam followers, soft cam lobes, and stamped steel rockers. He claims the components are too delicate for a truck this heavy.

Shack points to excessive wear, bent valves, and poor durability as signs GM prioritized packaging and marketing over performance and reliability.

For those who’ve been following Shack’s work for a while, he’s got a long track record of talking down on the Silverado.

Full-size pickup trucks have long been synonymous with power and capability, boasting large V8 engines that align with imposing exteriors. This association between size and engine power is rooted in consumer expectations that a big truck equals a big engine.​

Engineering produces smaller, mighty motors

However, manufacturers have started introducing smaller, turbocharged engines in sizable vehicles. The Chevrolet Silverado 1500 offers a 2.7-liter turbocharged inline-four engine—a significant departure from traditional V8s.

Other manufacturers have adopted downsized engines to meet stringent fuel economy and emissions regulations. Smaller engines often deliver impressive horsepower and torque and challenge the belief that engine size should match the vehicle’s stature.​

This shift has created a disconnect between consumers and folks like Shack, who equate engine displacement with quality. The perception persists that larger engines are better suited for towing and heavy payloads. The truth is that modern engineering has enabled smaller engines to perform these tasks efficiently.

GM’s trying to please everybody

Shack’s Silverado engine rant underscores a growing disconnect between what truck buyers expect and what automakers are delivering. A full-size, four-door, Texas Edition Silverado with a four-cylinder engine feels like a bait-and-switch to drivers who grew up equating size with power and reliability.

GM says its 2.7L turbo engine offers solid torque and better fuel economy. But real-world reports of early wear, cam lobe failure, and busted valves suggest otherwise. It’s not the only engine under scrutiny. GM’s 6.2L V8 is also being investigated by federal regulators after owner complaints of sudden failure.

All this comes as GM tries to balance two worlds: keeping internal combustion engines compliant and dependable while racing toward an all-electric future by 2035. The Silverado engine backlash online shows many buyers still want big trucks to come with big engines and aren’t sold on the tradeoffs.

Mechanics go off

The Silverado engine video isn’t the first time a mechanic has gone viral for putting a manufacturer on blast. TikTok has become a confessional booth for gearheads upset with bad engineering, cheap parts, and dumb design decisions. Here are a few of the most brutal roasts:

Hyundai and Kia: The Engine Lottery – One mechanic tore into a 2020 Hyundai that needed a new engine at just 154,000 miles despite a spotless maintenance record. His verdict? You’re better off with a used Corolla and a dream comparing Hyundai engines to “time bombs.”

Nissan: Transmission Roulette – A service advisor begged viewers not to buy a Nissan Sentra unless they had a backup transmission and maybe a backup wallet. Thanks to the infamous CVTs, he said Nissan practically keeps him in business.

Toyota: Check Engine Light Drama – In another clip, a mechanic roasts a nearly brand-new Toyota for throwing a check engine light over a loose gas cap. He jokes that Toyota’s onboard computer might be “emotionally unstable” and accuses it of crying wolf.

Ford Bronco: Bad Lifestyle Choice – The 2021 Bronco got a brutal beatdown after a mechanic discovered a failed water pump at 60,000 miles and side mirrors that practically blew off in the wind. He dubbed it “a lifestyle vehicle with commitment issues,” which is great for Instagram but not so much for actual driving.

@victorshack Another piece of shit for us to fix little baby motor in big truck just not right for GM to sell this shit ♬ original sound – Victor Shack

And so do the viewers

Commenters had plenty of thoughts as well.

“Why are people purchasing any vehicles with small displacement turbo engines ? Didn’t we learn our lesson in the 80’s…” one observer asked.

A loyal Silverado driver isn’t psyched about the new models: “still driving my 01 silverado all original drive train I got in 07. I want a new truck but the mechanical quality is so bad, guess I’ll interior swap.”

Or there was this slam from a happy Honda driver, “My Honda Accord has a bigger engine… What is happening?!”

The Daily Dot reached out to Shack via online comment and to GM/Chevrolet via email.

