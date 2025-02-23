‘This guy’s gonna be mad’: Man hears neighbor remote-start his Chevy Silverado. Then he notices something shocking

A neighbor notices that a Chevy Silverado remote starts in their complex’s parking lot but quickly sees that the car was burglarized.

In a video with over 1.3 million views, TikToker @sillymo.fo walks through the snow in the parking lot of his apartment complex. He takes a video of a black Chevy Silverado across the parking lot, which had been turned on using remote start.

Remote start is a feature on many new vehicles that allows owners to turn on the car without being in it. Drivers may start their car from inside their home while they finish getting ready for work, so they don’t have to wait for the car to defrost when they’re ready to drive.

As the TikToker approaches the car, he points out that all four wheels were stolen. The car is propped up on four bricks.

“This guy is going to be mad as hell. He hit remote start, probably from his room,” he exclaims. “He’s going to come out here and be sick.”

How common is tire theft?

According to Rimgard, around 950 complete sets of wheels are stolen every day in the United States. And this crime may be becoming more common. In the last few months of 2023, wheel thefts increased by 6%, per Wards Auto.

In the comments, several viewers say they’ve witnessed wheel and tire theft, too.

“I worked at a shop that one of my neighbors came to. I walked outside and found his challenger on blocks,” one says.

“That happened to an SUV at a hotel my husband was at last year. Their cameras didn’t catch anything,” another writes.

“I want to leave for work one day and someone took the tire off my van. A couple days later came home from work and it was sitting where my van was with a note that said sorry was running from the cops,” a third shares.

Was it actually a tire theft?

Despite the signs pointing to a theft, a few viewers suggest that the tires and rims could have been repossessed if the vehicle owner hadn’t finished paying them off.

“There’s a place where I live they repoed tires if you don’t pay em & leave em just like that. He probably bought rims on credit & didn’t pay em,” one suggests.

“Tire agent took back their tires!!” another says.

“Should have made the rim payment,” a third writes.

Viewers suggest anti-theft strategies

Others question whether the Chevy owner had wheel locks on his truck. Wheel locks use a unique pattern lock to prevent thieves from easily removing the rims and tires.

“Y’all need to start putting those locks on your wheels,” a viewer urges.

“Wheel lock EVERY lug. when you make it TOO inconvenient they will move onto the next,” another suggests.

Chevy Silverado owners on the car forum Silverado Sierra suggest that the vehicle doesn’t come with wheel locks, but the locks can be purchased and installed as an accessory by the dealership.

The Daily Dot reached out to the TikToker via direct message and comment. We also emailed Chevy for further information.



