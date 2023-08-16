‘The manager and gas attendant are refusing to give us a refund’: Chevron customer fills up car with gas. The meter won’t stop once they pulled it out

A user on TikTok is calling out Chevron after claiming that a faulty gas station pump overcharged them—and the company has not refunded them.

In a video with over 545,000 views, TikTok user @wenchelpenchel shows the incident in question. Over the course of the video, the TikToker’s father holds the nozzle in his hand. As he does, the number of gallons and resultant price on the meter continue to go up, even though no gas is coming through the nozzle.

“Took the pump out of the car and the numbers where still going up!!!! It takes 65 bucks to fill up this car,” the TikToker wrote in the caption. “The manager and gas attendant are refusing to give us a refund!”

The video was filmed at a Chevron location on Katella Ave in Orange County, California.

In a follow-up video, the TikToker revealed that her father was disputing the issue with his bank and that Chevron had still not been in contact with them. The TikToker also said they called the police following the incident, but the police stated there was little they could do.

In the comments section, users offered further ways to escalate the situation.

“Call the Weights and Measures Department and file a complaint,” a user suggested. “They will be there the next morning.”

“Peeps, when this happens, get the phone number on the pumps themselves. Each have a specific code. They have a way to handle this,” a second noted.

Some offered explanations as to what they think may have happened.

“It’s a known malfunction called meter creep,” a commenter said, “usually from a leak downstream of the meter. So somewhere between the meter and before it reaches hose.”

Regardless of the issue, commenters are hoping for a prompt solution.

“They should refund full money and pay for stress,” stated a commenter. “Hope you get a settlement.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Chevron via media contact form and the TikToker via TikTok comment.