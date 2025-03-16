‘Warranty just in case’: Man buys Chevrolet truck on Carvana. Then it gets delivered in the rain

Buying a car is never a small decision and often comes with a great deal of research. With the internet, it is very easy to search for thousands of cars in your area beyond dealerships.

Featured Video

With the rise of online used car marketplaces like Carvana, car buyers are now able to purchase cars easily outside of their zip code. The ease of online shopping is also appealing to not have to deal with pushy car salesman.

In a TikTok with over 1.4M views, content creator @tweaknheavy9r showcases his full experience with buying a Chevrolet truck on Carvana. To simply put, he was delighted.

Should you buy a Chevrolet truck on Carvana?

In the TikTok, the content creator quickly reveals the delivery process of getting his Chevrolet truck on Carvana. The creator was skeptical at first and shared how impressed he was with the service team, delivery, and condition of the car.

Advertisement

Carvana is a completely online car marketplaces that will directly deliver the car to your driveway. The company highlights no bogus fees and the price online is the price you pay.

Carvana completely eliminates the need for car salesmen and allows buyers to buy in the comfort of their home.

Dealing with car salesmen is often a huge headache for some car buyers. So the convenience of doing the car shopping without leaving the house, is a strong selling point for car buyers.

What are the pros of buying a car with Carvana?

Buying a car with Carvana comes with many pros. These pros include convenience, return policy, no price negotiations, trade in and financing options. Also can’t forget the car vending machine for in-person pick-up.

Advertisement

Far as convenience, no dealership is needed to purchase a car. This means everything is done online. This includes browsing, financing, and one click purchase to have the car delivered right to your driveway.

If the car you bought isn’t everything you’re looking for, Carvana has a seven-day return policy. So if you are on the fence about buying a car online, this helps eliminate that concern. By being able to drive the car for a week, you truly get a good feel for the car and can easily return it if it’s not your favorite.

Additionally, prices are set. No need to worry about negotiating with the dealership to get the price locked in. Whatever is listed online, is the price you pay.

If you don’t want to pay extra for delivery, Carvana has over 40 car vending machines to pick up your new ride. Get your phones ready and fire up Instagram. This vending machine is certainly a fun touch to add to the car buying experience.

Advertisement

What are the cons of buying a car with Carvana?

Now here are some of the cons with buying a car from Carvana. These cons included, limited car inspection before buying, delivery fees, higher prices, no negotiations, low trade-in offers, and possible shipping delays.

Test driving a car is a big part of the car buying experience. Every car will suit a driver differently depending on a variety of factors. Test driving a car will sometimes automatically make or break a buying decision.

With only being able to see the car online, the full details of the car can’t be told. Yes, there are photos and videos to showcase the car. However, how accurate or in depth these photos are and can they tell the full story of the car?

Advertisement

Pricing and cost is also a potential con. As Carvana heavily promotes no negotiation tactics and the price you see is the price you pay. This no-haggle pricing is great for transparency, but not the best for getting a better deal. In addition to set pricing, delivery fees can also quickly add up.

According to CarEdge, Carava’s pricing is simply too high. They will low ball trade-in offers and charge high premiums to buyers for the convenience and transparency.

Additionally, the quality of the inspection may not be the best. It is best advised to get your own independent inspection done within the seven-day return window. Unfortunately, you can’t simply trust the good faith of a company.

So should you be a car off Carvana?

All and all, it comes down to what you value and your preference. If convenience, set prices, and home delivery is a huge win for you, then go with Carvana.

Advertisement

If cost, quality control, and test drives are a big factor for you, it might be wise to go the traditional route of buying a car.

What did the viewers think about this?

“Carvana does zero inspections of cars, you bought a second hand car without seeing it in person or checking it out. Great move,” one user said.

“I bought one car from Carvana. Turns out it was stolen. Never going back to them,” one commented.

Advertisement

“Bro door dashed a Silverado,” another user joked.

“Buying from Carvana is the equivalent of putting money into a slot machine,” one commented

“Haters gonna hate. I bought my dream car off Carvana and didn’t have a problem,” one shared.

Advertisement

The Daily Dot has contacted @tweaknheavy9 over TikTok messenger and commented on the post. We also contacted Carvana via email. This TikTok has more than 1.4M views with over 161.1K likes.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.