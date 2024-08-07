‘One last question before you leave’: Car salesman shows buyer a tip tablet right after she gets up with keys to her new Chevrolet

Go scroll through enough TikTok videos and you’re bound to come across a tipping culture post. You’ll see someone probably slamming a coffee shop asking for percentage based tips. Or you’ll hear complaints about another business nudging folks to leave a 30% gratuity on a $20 salad takeout salad.

It looks like the TikTok account for Tom Gill Chevy (@tomgillchevy) is using tipping culture outrage to its advantage. The dealership went viral with a recent post that had users questioning their sanity. While some thought it was a joke, there were others who didn’t seem so sure. And then there were those who seriously wondered if tipping their car salesperson is ever a good idea.

“POV: you’re buying a car in 2024,” a text overlay in the video reads. It shows a car salesman handing over the keys of a new Chevrolet vehicle to a customer. The buyer dangles them in front of the camera, as a sales person’s voice can be heard saying, “Just one last question before you leave.”

The person recording the clip then pans the camera back over to the dealership employee, who is holding up a tablet. On its screen, a post-transaction screen is displayed. There are several tip options on the screen, indicating that the salesman is expecting a gratuity for the service he provided the car buyer. That’s on top of the commission he earns for the vehicle he just sold.

Should you tip your car salesperson?

Gill indicates in a caption for the video that it’s indeed a joke. Which makes sense, as there are several conversations circulating gratuities for car dealership workers. And it seems that the majority of buyers staunchly oppose the practice. Folks in this Quora post discussed this very issue.

In a response to the post, a former car salesman bluntly explained why he’s against tips. He wrote, “When I graduated from college, I was offered numerous jobs that paid $12k a year. I went to work for Virginia’s largest Chevy dealership as a “management trainee”. I rotated through every department. I made $50k, mostly through sales. No matter what you want to do, you will have to sell! Salespeople earn their living. They don’t need tips!”

Car aficionados don’t think gratuities are necessary

The folks in this Legacy GT forum also think tipping car sales reps is a bad idea. Like one commenter, who penned, “Are you serious? You do realize they make commission off of you right?”

Another wrote, “I’ll take gratuity for the following advice: (pm me for paypal info) DON’T EVER THINK ABOUT TIPPING YOUR SALESPERSON.”

One commenter argued that if folks wanted to tip, they should do so, but not based on percentage. This is because they assumed workers aren’t making a lot of money on their sales.

They wrote, “Just to clarify, I seem to recall reading somewhere that a few people will give the sales person an extra $50 or $100 after closing the deal. I realize they do get a commission, but my understanding is that it is pretty small. Can anyone with knowledge comment on the amount of profit the dealership generally gets for each sale, and then how much of it goes to the sales person?”

Some users got the joke, but didn’t find it funny

Sales people aren’t getting much love in the comments section of Gill’s post. A user on the app wrote that they were able to get 2 free years of car service. This is due to how poor their experience was dealing with their rep. They wrote, “The salesman who sold my car was the most useless human I’ve ever encountered. I complained and got 2 years free service on a Benz.”

Others commented that this is yet another example of tipping culture getting out of hand. They penned, “That’s doing anything in 2024.”

“You tip car salesmen now?” another asked incredulously.

According to one dealership worker, there is a way to “tip” them. They explain that their gratuity is actually high marks on mail-in surveys. “Give me perfect scores on that survey you’ll get in the mail…. That’s the tip button for dealers,” the TikToker writes.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Tom Gill Chevy via email for further comment.

