‘Why does it feel a little bit offensive?’: Woman and man both buy a Chevrolet. Then she gets something in the mail

When someone buys a car, a dealership may sometimes give them some gifts to celebrate and thank them for their purchase.

Featured Video

Sometimes, these gifts can be fairly extravagant. For example, one Mercedes-Benz buyer recounted that his new car purchase came with balloons, merchandise, and a bottle of vodka.

However, sometimes, these gifts can send the wrong message. Not only have some complained about the quality of their gifts. One Lexus buyer claimed her dealership only gave her a keychain. But occasionally, these gifts can send the wrong message, as recently noted in a TikTok video from user Meg Bushey (@megan333bushey) with over 51,000 views.

What’s wrong with this Chevrolet gift?

In her video, Bushey says that she recently purchased a car from Chevrolet at the same time as her husband. While her husband’s car came with nothing, Bushey says she was given a questionable gift.

Advertisement

“Why does it feel a little a little bit offensive that Chevy sent me repair paint for my car but not any to my husband who got a vehicle at the same time as me,” she asks in the text overlaying her video. Her video shows her holding a small tube of car repair paint.

“Does the record show that I’ve hit more Walmart cart corrals than him? Sure,” she writes in the caption. “Is the reminder needed? No lolll.”

Why did the TikToker receive this gift?

While Bushey joked that receiving such a gift could be construed as rude, it’s not uncommon for General Motors dealerships to send items like this to buyers of new cars.

Advertisement

“Is it your first Chevy? GM sometimes does this as a goodwill gift for first-time owners with new and CPO vehicles,” wrote one commenter.

“Yes, that would make sense!” Bushey wrote in response.

Other internet users have made similar claims about receiving touch-up paint. For example, in January 2024, a forum poster stated that they received a free touch-up paint pen with their Summit White 2023 Bolt EUV. Another forum poster from 2009 said they received similar gifts with other GM car purchases.

However, in both of these threads, several users stated that they had never received such gifts. So whether one receives such a product may depend on their dealership. The Daily Dot has reached out to Chevrolet via email for clarification.

Advertisement

We also reached out to Bushey via TikTok DM and comment.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.