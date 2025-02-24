‘Well to start off it’s a Chevy Cruze’: Woman drives her car to Raising Cane’s drive-thru. Then it starts ‘tweaking’

Car issues can ruin your day—especially if they happen in an inopportune place.

Over the years, many internet users have shared their stories of cars that stopped working at the worst of times. For example, one user said they were test-driving a luxury vehicle when the car broke down. Another claimed that their Kia stopped working in the middle of the road, while a further TikToker stated that their brakes failed while on the highway.

While one’s car can fail in places that cause considerable danger, it can also give out in places that are simply annoying to resolve. TikTok user @dyslexic.btch recently learned this in a video with over 1.6 million views.

What went wrong with this Chevrolet Cruze?

In her video, the TikToker shows herself in the front seat of a Chevrolet Cruze. The car is situated in a Raising Cane’s drive-thru.

However, upon looking at the car’s dashboard, one can see that something is amiss.

“Car is tweaking at the canes drive thru,” she writes in the text overlaying the video. “Help what does this mean.”

The dashboard is lit up with a notice: “Service StabiliTrak.”

While some commenters joked that the car was simply “excited about the canes,” others claimed that something worse could be going on.

What does this Chevrolet Cruze error mean?

According to CarParts.com, “the StabiliTrak system is GM’s enhanced version of the electronic stability control (ESC) system.”

If the “Service StabiliTrak” message comes up on the screen, this can mean a variety of issues, including “sensor, wiring, or control module issues, low brake fluid, and faulty throttle position sensor or throttle body assembly.”

As a result, it’s difficult to diagnose the TikToker’s issue without having access to the car. While the CarParts.com article notes that the car is likely still driveable with this warning, they advise that the driver get their car checked out as soon as possible.

‘It only gets worse from there.’

In the comments section, several users warned that issues like these are not unheard of for the Chevrolet Cruze.

“When it happened to my friends cruze.. it was a goner so good luck babe,” said a user.

“I used to have a chevy cruze.. it only gets worse from there,” added another.

“Raise your hand if you’ve been personally victimized by a Chevy Cruze,” stated a third. “My engine flooded with oil. Then 6 months later I had to have the whole engine replaced. then my back window exploded.”

In a comment, the TikToker wrote that the car is currently at 140,000 miles and that she “will not miss her anyways.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Chevrolet via email and @dyslexic.btch via TikTok DM and comment.

