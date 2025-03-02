‘I never thought to do that’: Woman buys box of dates. Then she opens one up

With Ramadan officially starting, throngs of participants in the month-long food abstinence-a-thon will gobble up dates. Well, between the hours of sunset and sundown. But rather, as per Prophet Muhammad’s tradition, a trio of the fruits when the day’s fasting is done.

Date producers experience massive sales upticks during the Holy Month as the food has long been synonymous with it. However, TikToker Kirti Tewani (@kirtitewani) recently posted a viral TikTok that may give even the most famished faster pause.

In a viral clip that’s accrued over 4.9 million views, she urges folks to take their dates apart. This way, they can check for any sneaky bits of mold that may be hiding inside the fruits.

Folks who watched her clip were stunned to see just how recessed these bits of mold were. This led a slew of people to worry that they’ve been chowing down on fungus filled dates for years.

Open it up

“This is your reminder to always open your dates and look inside. And check properly,” Tewani says. She demonstrates her suggestion on camera throughout her narration. The TikToker peels a dried date fruit apart in front of the camera. Next, she splits it open and pushes the exterior, fleshy part of the date inward.

Subsequently, the whitish internals of the dried date pop outwards. Its upper portion is flecked with what appears to be black mold, which the TikToker is quick to point out. “Because sometimes you’re gonna find this mold and fungus,” she says.

Additionally troubling, Tewani claims, is that these spores can form even when dried dates are properly sealed and packaged. In order to quell any alarmist thoughts, however, she offered an addendum to her PSA. And it’s that just because one date in a box has mold in it, doesn’t mean the entire assortment is compromised.

To exhibit this assertion, she then takes another date from her container. “Not all dates are gonna be like that so let’s check this one,” she states. Following this, she cracks open the fruit right up into the lens. Unlike the previous example, this one is completely devoid of mold.

Why mold?

Like most produce, dates are prone to getting moldy. Nara Food writes that dates are extremely persistent fruits “that have a particularly long shelf life. So much so that “some varieties even keep for several years!”

The company goes on to state that fresh dates are best kept refrigerated. Conversely, dried dates must be stored “in a cool dry place.” This is especially true of varieties that are exceedingly juicy—keeping them cool is paramount to prevent spoilage.

Furthermore, sealing fresh dates in air-tight containers will create the perfect environment for mold growth. This is due to the fruit’s moisture content having nowhere to “breathe” except in a tight, closed-off space.

When it comes to dry dates, arid places are best. Steering them clear of any potential condensation build-up or moisture will minimize the chances of mold build-up. What helps to make storing dry dates an easier task is the fruits’ response to “temperature fluctuations.” Nara indicates that dried dates “tolerate” such environmental aberrations “relatively well.”

This is why desert Bedouins were able to sustain themselves on these fruits since 4,000 BCE.

Viewers are horrified

One viewer was quick to make a punny remark involving the name of the fruit. “I only do that after the third date,” they said, reacting to the way Temani pulled apart the date.

However, numerous others seemed horrified to learn this news. Due to how well-hidden the mold is in Temani’s dates, one TikToker arrived at a revolting conclusion. “I never thought to do that. I wonder how many moldy ones I’ve eaten,” they said.

This was a sentiment echoed by someone else: “I’ve definitely eaten moldy dates I have never checked.”

This potential fungi-filled date eater was exceedingly detailed. “Oh wow that’s crazy. I had dates one time that released a puff of dust when I bit into them. Maybe that was mold. Idk I just kept eating,” they said.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Temani via TikTok comment for further information.



