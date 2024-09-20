‘I just want my keys’: Marriott front desk worker shares the real reason it takes so long to check in

One Marriott front desk employee is giving customers a look behind the curtain by showing how the computer system that facilitates the making and changing of reservations and check in works.

In a video posted to TikTok that has drawn over 16,000 views, @user9813962494407 says customers might not be aware that the front desk really does have to enter in so many details about their guests to make and change reservations.

“So working in a front desk people are always curious what I’m typing in the back, you know, when you check in and you’re looking at their forehead and like ‘What the hell is taking so long? I just want my keys. What is so important?’” she says in the video.

“Here’s what our screen looks like. So when you go and create a reservation, like you’re just walking in like, ‘Hey, what’s the rate?’ We see like two different rooms and they’re actually weird, it doesn’t make any sense. Like that’s a two-bedroom suite, it doesn’t make any sense why the B would be in there,” she explains.

The system also gives front desk employees some degree of control over prices, she demonstrates.

“And then it asks—we ask—if you’re a member or regular rate, it’s an $8 difference,” she says. “Well, if you’re nice, we can actually lower it by giving you an American AAA rate or we can actually just type in this. We need all your information like your email, we need your last name, address, phone number. We need your car.”

What else do front desk staff do?

Front desk employees at hotels are not just the first point of contact for guests who may have an issue or special need arise during their stay. They can also help customers find amenities, find information about local tourist hot spots, and hot spots that are not so touristy.

Front desk employees are also often the first to receive and respond to guest complaints and handle upset customers. No wonder this hotel worker was seen diving under a desk to avoid a customer interaction.

Viewers weigh in on the computer system

Several viewers commented that the computer system’s simplicity and dated look grabbed their attention immediately.

“What?” one commenter wrote. “This is crazy I assumed it was Windows based! This looks like Oregon Trail.”

“Triggered!” another commenter wrote. “I worked at Marriott for 3 weeks and quit because of THIS system. Like why is it soooo outdated?? It could be so much simpler?”

“This is what the screens looked like in the 80s when my parents would go to the travel agency to book plane tickets,” a commenter wrote.

Those who work in fields requiring the use of similar computer systems were quick to point out that while it may look dated, it is simple and easy to use for clerical work and record keeping.

“We used a DOS based system like this at my MEDICAL CLINIC and it was all F7 F5 F3 F2 etc and typing over like that,” one commenter wrote. “So ancient but it did work.”

“Listen, some of the oldest software still provides the most effective/reliable service,” another commenter wrote. “Many POS systems are the same. I also work for an old software that’s still #1 in the industry.”

“One time I was checking someone in on this system and a guest got rude asking if I ‘really needed to hit the enter key that many times.’ Like sir, yes I do,” a commenter wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to the poster via TikTok direct message and a comment on the video, as well as to Marriott via email regarding the video.

