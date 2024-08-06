‘I should have taken an Uber’: Woman warns against overnight parking at airport after seeing her bill

Traveling can be hectic. Once you arrive at the airport, you want to park your car in the airport’s parking lot and head to your destination. However, a woman urges you not to leave your car at the airport parking lot after seeing the cost of leaving her car there for two weeks.

TikTok user Kerry (@soccermomkerry) drives through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport’s parking toward the exit. When she pulls up to the parking garage’s Pay On Foot machine and receives her bill, she is shocked.

“POV: Parking your car at Atlanta airport for almost 2 weeks!! I should have taken an Uber,” she expresses in the text overlay. Then, the content creator unveils the $22 she accumulated.

Needless to say, Kerry is livid, expressing in the caption, “Bruh!! Never Again!!”

Why is airport parking expensive?

All in all, it boils down to infrastructure. “Airports have to change to accommodate more passengers as travel increases. This means they must invest in infrastructure, maintenance, and upgrades. Parking facilities are no exception in addition, as demand increases, so do operational costs,” per ParkOn Airport Parking.

Those fees can indeed add up over time. Last summer, a driver racked up a $8,175 bill after leaving their vehicle parked at an airport for 54 days. This was an experiment, therefore the TikToker was prepared for the expense.

Is it cheaper to use airport parking or take an Uber?

The cost of parking all depends on where you’re parking. At Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, daily parking costs $19 but economy costs $14 a day. For two weeks, daily parking totals $266 and economy $196.

So, would an Uber be cheaper? In Kerry’s video, she set her location in Hapeville, GA. The average base price from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to Hapeville is $21. Overall, it would vary based on distance and other factors.

What is the Peachy Pass?

Several viewers suggested Kerry enroll in the Peachy Pass. This program automatically charges the person’s parking payment with the card they have on file and allows for expedited entry.

