A woman turned to her fellow TikTokers for recommendations when car-shopping. She says she wants a cheap, but expensive-looking car.

While it’s easy to get dazzled by a car’s cool aesthetics and awesome features, most people just need to make sure that their cars can reliably get them from point A to point B.

Thankfully, there’s enough competition on the market, and car shoppers can now shop with both in mind. Major brands have also gotten really, really good at lifting certain design elements from other luxury offerings. For example, Kia swooped in and hired designers from BMW and Mercedes to help craft aesthetics for its new line of vehicles while investing more resources into plush interior accents.

So when a TikToker named Kenna (@mdlyfstylze) asked viewers for their recommendations on brands that fit this bill, there were no shortage of suggestions.

The winner: Mazda CX-5

Kenna’s favorite recommendation is the Mazda CX-5. “Top comment so far,” she said in response to a viewer who suggested it.

“Mazda cx5 100% I have a beautiful red interior,” another wrote.

“I love my Mazda cx 5,” another shared.

The Mazda CX-5 is a crossover SUV that has an aggressive front grill. The vehicle also has pretty lavish interior options to choose from. Mechanics also say Mazda is the most reliable car brand, right after Toyota and Honda. It doesn’t hurt that there are a lot of people who mention the whips are fun to drive as well.

Other suggestions

One commenter thought that the Toyota Rav4 was another great option.

Another user recommended that Kenna get herself a Volkswagan Tiguan. “Volkswagen Tiguan SE!!! You can get one with a beautiful moon roof and the interiors are so high quality and modern. You can get a newer but used one for under 25k with less than 40k miles,” they wrote.

While there were a lot of crossover recommendations, another suggested the Hyundai Sonata. The Sonata comes in a variety of different trims and drive trains, including a hybrid. The Korean auto manufacturer has been churning out several hybrid models and has a long history with the technology that’s earned them awards and accolades.

Someone else replied that they have been loving their Toyota Camry, which has been considered the gold standard for reliable mid-size sedans for a long time. There are people who say newly-designed ride looks better than ever, too.

