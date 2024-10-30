‘What are people driving nowadays?’: Woman asks for help buying cheap but ‘expensive-looking’ cars. Here are the most popular responses

A woman on TikTok is on a mission: She’s looking for a cheap, but “expensive looking” car and needs your help.

“What cars are people driving nowadays?” Patricia Colin (@lifeeeeeisbeautiful) asked her nearly 15,000 followers. “Any recommendations?”

People came through with ideas. As of Monday, her video had amassed more than 5.5 million views.

Which cars did TikTok recommend?

As expected, TikTok commenters had a plethora of suggestions. The top-liked comment came from a woman who suggested that Colin buy a Buick Envista.

According to Edmunds, a brand new 2025 Buick Envista costs approximately $24,000. It has a relatively high-ranking overall score, too.

“The 2025 Buick Envista looks sharp and comes with a lot of features considering its low price,” Edmunds noted. “It’s also pretty roomy inside for people. There are a few drawbacks to the Envista, but overall we recommend it if you want a small crossover SUV.”

Of course, not all commenters were sold on it. Thousands advised Colin to not buy the Envista, pointing out that there are no A/C vents in the backseat. Others simply said that Buicks are unreliable.

“Pls don’t get a Buick,” one person wrote.

“Buick is [expletive],” another added.

The second most-liked suggestion was a Mazda CX-30. These cars’ starting prices are similar to the Buicks’. And it seems as though commenters prefer the Mazda.

“Mazdas are the best,” one viewer said.

“My mom just got the new CX-90 and it’s amazing lol,” another suggested.

“Mazdas are the best out right now,” a third commenter wrote. “I love my Mazda 6. It’s sexy at night too.”

Another top-liked comment suggested the Hyundai Santa Fe.

“Looks like a range rover,” one woman wrote. According to Edmunds, this make and model is slightly more pricey at roughly $35,000. But it had a higher overall score than the Buick, coming in at 8.1 out of 10 stars.

“It has a lot of room for people and cargo and comes well equipped with the latest driver assist features,” Edmunds wrote. It noted that lackluster fuel economy is its main drawback.

Reddit offers suggestions

In a Reddit thread earlier this year, another user asked the same question as Colin.

“What are some cheap cars that make you look rich?” the redditor asked in the r/askcarguys channel.

There wasn’t much overlap between the cars TikTok versus Reddit users suggested. According to Reddit, some of the top-ranked cars that fit the bill are older Mercedes or BMW models or a Lexus LS400/430.

Mostly, though, commenters wondered what is considered “cheap.” And a number of viewers offered more sage advice when it comes to car-buying: make and model doesn’t matter. Just take care of whatever car you end up buying.

“Anyone can buy any sort of car. But taking CARE of a car is where it costs money,” one redditor wrote. “If I see a brand new car that’s dirty with a bunch of auto-zone add-ons, I assume someone is posing. If I see a super clean original car, that person has the money to keep it going.”

Other users agreed.

“Looking rich with a cheap thing will never work to the people with sharper eyes,” one redditor said.

“Better to be rich and look poor than poor and look rich,” another added. “The people who I’ve met that have a few million don’t disclose the fact.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Colin via TikTok comment.

