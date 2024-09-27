‘Chipotle ain’t never do me like that’: Cava customer demands answers after opening his bowl

Cava has become one of the fastest-growing food chains in the United States. According to the company’s 2023 fiscal report, its revenue increased by 59.8% when compared to the previous year, and in that year alone, the chain experienced 145 net new restaurant openings.

Customer responses to the restaurant have been generally positive, with some proclaiming that the chain is the “new Chipotle.” That said, some customers have reported issues, such as one customer finding cellophane in her food, and another questioning the chain’s changing pita policy.

Now, a TikTok user has sparked discussion after claiming that he found something unpleasant in his Cava bowl.

What did this eater find in his Cava bowl?

In a video with over 130,000 views as of Friday, TikTok user Corey (@corey.in.the.pot) shows a meal he purchased from Cava. After eating a portion of the meal and reviewing it positively, he spies something crawling through his dish. Upon further examination, it appears to be a spider.

“Yo! Did I eat some babies or something?” Corey asks, worried. “Oh, no, Cava. Oh no.”

This was also filmed from another perspective by TikTok user Kristin (@kristinknighton). Kristin, who appears to have ordered from the same Cava, does not claim to have a spider in her bowl.

How did this happen?

It’s unclear how a spider ended up in Corey’s bowl. However, this wouldn’t be the first time that an animal has been found in a Cava product.

Back in 2018, a woman reported that she had discovered a live frog in her Cava bowl, for which Cava apologized.

“The quality and safety of our food is always of the utmost importance to us,” the Cava COO said in a statement. “Being that we serve fresh produce that is delivered to our restaurants each morning, we have strict steps in place to ensure everything is washed and inspected before serving our guests.”

Even when salad is washed, it’s possible for spiders and other bugs to still be present. This explains why bugs have been found not only in bowls from Cava, but from other restaurants as well.

In the comments section, users shared their views on this peculiar incident.

“They are supposed to look through it before they put it out,” a user noted.

“I have a fear of spiders,” added another. “Now I have a fear of CAVA.”

“Why I stare and examine my food before eating,” shared a third. “Especially salads cuz they can hide so easily in them.”

“Nah the way I would be screaming & be mad asf at the same time,” offered a further TikToker. “Cava just done traumatize you’ll for life.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Cava, Corey, and Kristin via email.



