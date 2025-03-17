‘Everybody gets it’: Eye doctor shares the truth about cataracts. Here’s how to try to avoid it

Developing this eye condition is more common than you think. Here’s why, according to an expert.

As we age, our bodies naturally start to develop different aches, pains, and ailments, from stiff knees to fuzzy memory.

One of the common body parts people don’t tend to think about is what happens to their eyes as they get older.

Eye doctor reveal the truth about cataracts

In a trending video with more than 140,000 views, eye doctor Heather Ogoke (@_seeheather) shares what you really need to know about cataracts.

“I’m going to tell you guys something that your eye doctor probably has never told you before,” Ogoke says.

“Everybody gets cataracts,” she claims.

Ogoke says people are usually shocked by this revelation, but she explains that it’s just a normal part of aging.

In fact, Ogoke says the most common type of cataracts is caused by UV rays, exposure from the sun.

The proteins that are in the lens of your eye degrade over time, which, combined with UV exposure and health conditions like diabetes or high blood pressure, can make you more susceptible to developing cataracts.

Ogoke goes on to say that when the UV rays penetrate your clear eye lens over time, it turns it cloudy and thick, making it harder for you to see clearly, especially at night.

Cataracts also make it harder to appreciate color.

Ogoke recommends wearing glasses as often as possible as a preventive measure.

“Cataracts is like birthdays. Everybody gets it if you live long enough,” Ogoke says, adding that she tends to see people in their 70s and 80s for the surgery.

In a written reply, Ogoke told the Daily Dot the following:

“Highly recommend that patients wear sunglasses year-round that are 100% UV protected or labeled UV400. Everyone gets cataracts, but not everybody needs surgery for it! You only really need surgery when your vision reaches a certain point where you potentially cannot drive or do your activities of daily living. And it’s such a safe and highly performed surgery that patients leave very satisfied. Wear sunglasses, stop the tobacco, eat leafy greens, and get all of your vitamins in.”

Is the doctor right?

Everything Dr. Ogoke said is accurate, according to the National Eye Institute.

In fact, the NEI revealed that half of all Americans 80 or older have cataracts or get surgery to remove them.

What to do to prevent cataracts

In addition to wearing glasses in the sun, you can don a wide-brim hat to protect yourself, use protective gear when doing activities like using power tools or playing sports, quit smoking, and make healthy food choices.

How are cataracts treated?

Surgery is the only way to treat cataracts, but you likely won’t need it right away.

Cataracts can be managed with a new glasses or contact prescription and by using brighter lights and even a magnifying glass.

But you may eventually need to have a surgery that’s considered quite safe.

“Wow now I have an excuse to buy these Prada sunglasses,” a top comment read.

“Is this why we perceived everything more vibrant at the beginning stage of life?” a person asked.

“Ever since I got glasses since the 3rd grade, I’ve always had transition lenses/UV protection on my glasses! Not playing about my eyes!” another shared.

