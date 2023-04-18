worker speaking with caption 'When you go to Mexico and they tell you the truth about casamigo' (l) worker speaking with caption 'When you go to Mexico and they tell you the truth about casamigo' (c) worker speaking with caption 'When you go to Mexico and they tell you the truth about casamigo' (r)

@flockatrent/TikTok by Caterina Cox

‘An y’all have the nerve to demand I bring Casamigos to the function…. I will not’: Worker in Mexico says Casamigos isn’t real tequila

'No wonder that shit always gave me a crazy hangover.'

Posted on Apr 18, 2023

A worker at a bar in Cabo, Mexico, says Casamigos is “cheap” and recommends a more authentic option.

TikTok user @flockatrent posted the viral video on March 26. In it, he shows a man holding two tequila bottles: one Casamigos and one Albur. The man compares the two, noting that Casamigos is only aged in the barrel for three months, while Albur is aged for 11.

“For two dollars [difference], Albur is better,” the man says.

The caption reads, “An yall have the nerve to demand i bring casamigos to the function…. I will not.”

@flockatrent An yall have the nerve to demand i bring casamigos to the function…. I will not 😂😂😂😂😂😂#cabo #cabosanlucas #springbreak2023 #tequila #funny #travel #traveltiktok ♬ original sound – Instagram @flockatrent_

The worker’s recommendation surprised some viewers, as Casamigos is frequently touted as one of the world’s best tequilas.

“No wonder that shit always gave me a crazy hangover,” one commenter said.

“I learned this in Mexico.. in the states we drink tequila based on name,” another wrote.

Others pointed out that George Clooney founded Casamigos, so it’s not authentic Mexican tequila.

“We Mexicans Be Trying To Tell You All,” one user wrote.

“Casamigos was created by a yt man,” another said.

The Daily Dot contacted @flockatrent via TikTok direct message for more information.

*First Published: Apr 18, 2023, 4:40 pm CDT

Rebekah Harding is a freelance reporter for the Daily Dot. She has digital and print bylines in Men’s Health, Cosmopolitan, SheKnows, and more.

