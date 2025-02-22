‘The ONLY downfall with Carvana’: Man buys truck online through Carvana. Then he goes to pick it up

We all love a good vending machine experience and the expectation that builds as you punch in your number, watch your snack drop, and enjoy.

But what if instead of a bag of chips, you were picking up a whole truck?

That was the vision TikTok user Tom Penn (@pennxl) had in mind when he purchased a Dodge truck from Carvana, the online car-buying service famous for its futuristic, glass-walled “car vending machines.”

Customer details the Carvana experience

In a video that’s been viewed almost 340,000 times, Tom details the whole Carvana experience. He reports that the process—from picking out the truck to securing financing—was seamless. No haggling, no pushy salespeople, no endless back-and-forth over warranties. Just a few clicks, a quick approval, and his truck was secured.

There was a hangup somewhat akin to a candy bar getting stuck before it drops. When the moment finally arrived to pick up his vehicle, he learned the truck was too big for the vending machine. Instead of watching it descend from a towering stack of cars with a satisfying ka-thunk, the Carvana representative was drove the truck to the pickup office in Jacksonville, FL and parked it neatly outside.

“I’m a little disappointed that it wasn’t in the vending machine, but the truck’s too big,” he said.

Carvana wins a fan

Of course, that minor footnote didn’t dampen his enthusiasm for the Carvana experience. With just a handshake and a set of keys after completing a few forms online, he was back on the road. He marveled at how shockingly easy the experience had been.

In a world where buying a car often means spending hours trapped in a dealership playing psychological warfare with finance managers, this was downright revolutionary.

“The whole process took less than 15 minutes, you know, to get financed, to sign the papers, everything,” he said. And I didn’t have anybody demanding that I get this insurance or that coverage or this warranty versus that warranty.”

This sentiment resonates with many consumers who are increasingly frustrated with conventional car-buying experiences. The no-haggle pricing and online convenience offered by platforms like Carvana appeal to those seeking to bypass the pressures often associated with in-person sales.

Online discussions further illustrate this shift. On Reddit, users have compared offers from Carvana to those from traditional dealerships, with one user noting, “Carvana gave me almost double what dealerships were offering on our last two vehicles.”

Some car buyers remain cautious

However, it’s essential to consider all perspectives. Traditional dealerships argue that they offer advantages such as in-person inspections and test drives, which online platforms may lack.

Despite the glowing Carvana experience of Tom and other boosters, many consumers remain hesitant to buy a vehicle online due to concerns about trust, potential scams, and the inability to physically inspect or test drive vehicles before purchase.

The anonymity of online transactions can make it challenging to verify the legitimacy of sellers. Scammers often exploit this by creating fake ads, using stolen photos, and providing fraudulent documentation. For instance, in Tampa, Florida, over 100 vehicles with fraudulent paperwork were sold to unsuspecting buyers. The operation led to significant financial losses.

And some buyers have fallen victim to elaborate schemes where they pay for vehicles that are never delivered. A notable case involved a man who lost $45,000 attempting to purchase his dream car online, only to discover it was a scam.

Viewers weigh in on Carvana

Commenters on the clip had a mix of feelings about the Carvana experience and the move toward online auto buying.

“As a former car salesman I can say, the Carvana method should be the only way to sell cars,” one of them wrote.

Another said they’re in the Carvana-for-life club: “I got my last two vehicles from Carvana. I will never step foot on a dealership lot again.”

And another apparently has no time for the games that take place inside auto dealer showrooms.

“I’ve never spent less than four hours in a dealership when buying a vehicle lol. I might have to look at Carvana for my next one,” they wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Tom via direct message, and to Carvana via email.

