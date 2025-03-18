‘I have car ptsd’: Expert shares which cars they would never buy. It’s this popular Ford model taking the top spot

As shopping for a car is one of the biggest purchases most will make, consumers look for reliability, safety, and longevity. But according to one woman who works in the car industry, some models aren’t even worth considering.

TikTok user Holly (@hollykinz22) sparked debate after sharing a list of cars she says she would “never own” after working in the auto industry.

Her video, which has racked up over 367,900 views, is part of a series where she shares cars she believes aren’t worth the hassle based on her experience “working with vehicles.”

In the clip, she shares her picks, starting with the Chrysler 200, followed by the Chevy Cruze and Nissan Rogue or Nissan Altima.

For the final entry, she adds some extra emphasis: “And last but not least… A FORD EXPLODER,” she writes, misspelling the Ford Explorer jokingly.

Why do these cars have a bad reputation?

While Holly doesn’t specify her reasoning, the cars on her list have all faced criticism over the years for various concerns.

The Chrysler 200 is often associated with transmission issues, with some drivers reporting rough shifting, sudden stalling, and overheating. The model was eventually discontinued after 2017, allegedly due to poor sales and ongoing mechanical complaints.

As for the Chevrolet Cruze, owners have reported engine malfunctions, oil leaks, and turbocharger problems, making it an expensive car to maintain once it starts aging. Some owners also report electrical issues and unexpected power loss while driving.

Nissan’s Rogue and Altima are frequently linked to CVT (continuously variable transmission) failures, which can lead to costly repairs. Many drivers have complained about delayed acceleration, jerky movements, and premature transmission failure—issues that have plagued Nissan’s lineup for years.

Lastly, the Ford Explorer, particularly in the 2002-2005 model years, has faced engine and transmission concerns, including reports of timing chain failures, coolant leaks, and even exhaust fumes leaking into the cabin. Some owners say repairs for these issues can be costly and recurring.

In the comments section, drivers shared their own experiences—both good and bad—with the cars on Holly’s list.

“Raise your hand if you’ve been personally victimized by a Chevy Cruze,” one person joked.

“I’m learning the hard way with my Nissan, has a CVT transmission. If that tells you anything,” another added.

Not everyone agreed, though. “My 2015 Nissan Altima has never failed me,” one viewer wrote, pushing back against the criticism.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Stellantis, Chevrolet, Nissan, and Ford via email. It also contacted Holly via TikTok direct message.

