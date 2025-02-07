‘Beware of hidden damage’: Expert shows the one thing you need to look for on a Carfax report. Here’s what to know before you go

If you’ve ever been in the market for a used vehicle, then you’ve probably heard of Carfax. The well-known service documents a car’s history, which could aid those searching for a previously-owned ride. However, not everyone knows what indicators on these reports should automatically disqualify a car from being purchased.

The TikTok account for Genuine Automotive (@genuineautomotiveatx), however, did share some insight. In a recently uploaded video from the business, several auto techs shared their Carfax red flags.

Stay away from these Carfax red flags

The video begins on the service floor of an automotive shop. “What are red flags that you look for on a Carfax?” the person behind the camera asks one of the techs. The employee then gives his response: “[Of] course, collisions ’cause sometimes they get fixed—or rebuilt titles is a big thing. ‘Cause a lot of people, at times, they can hide damage with body panels and stuff.”

However, that wasn’t the only thing he cautioned used car buyers to look out for. “Also, look at owner history. If a car has been through, like, a bunch of owners, [there’s] probably something wrong with it.”

Afterward, the camera person approaches someone else in the shop: a man wearing a Longhorns jersey seated at a desk. The TikToker approaches him with the same question regarding Carfax red flags. According to this gentleman, folks should keep an eye out for any history of accidents. Furthermore, he said that Carfax usually delineates a vehicle’s service history.

This way, car buyers can assess whether or not a vehicle has been properly serviced and at what mileage intervals.

“Wrecks are generally it. You can see the history of how a person has taken care of their vehicle [and] if they’re taking it to a reputable shop. So, those are things I look for. Lack of records is kind of a bad thing.”

More techs, more opinions

The third tech the TikToker approached also echoed some of the previously referenced red flags. According to them, consumers should certainly look out for previous damage to the vehicle. Additionally, numerous owners are also a telltale sign that something could be up with the car. Otherwise, why would they be in a rush to offload it so quickly?

A fourth and final mechanic was also asked what he thought consumers should be wary of on a Carfax report. “For starters, if it got in a wreck. I’m not buying a wrecked vehicle,” he states as the video comes to a close.

Furthermore, there appear to be others online who’ve also discussed the talking points in Genuine Automotive’s video. Autotrader does indeed mention that car buyers are usually wary of multiple owners listed on a Carfax. However, the vehicle buying resource also states that this shouldn’t be an immediate dismissal of a whip.

The website does state that “fewer owners” usually means cars “will likely be better maintained and preserved.” However, it did state that cars with multiple owners are good to purchase. That is, as long as they have detailed maintenance records.

The company stated, “We believe a vehicle’s mechanical condition should be far more critical than its ownership history.”

Other red flags

According to used car dealership JTs Auto Land, there are 10 indicators a used car may give buyers some issues. As the techs in Genuine Automotive’s TikTok mentioned, numerous owners and accidents were mentioned in this list.

The business’ red flags are as follows:

Incomplete information

Salvage title

Title issues

Multiple owners

Multiple accidents

Unreported accidents

Odometer rollback

Inconsistent maintenance records

Flood damage

Inaccurate data

The Daily Dot has reached out to Carfax via email and to Genuine Automotive via Instagram direct message for further comment.

