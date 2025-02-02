‘You don’t blow water all over the inside’: Man reveals little-known trick to use at the car wash to easily clean door jamb

If you’ve had to drive home on a soggy seat after accidentally soaking your car’s interior at a self-service car wash, you’ll want to try this trick next time.

Featured Video

In a video with over 167,000 views, car wash expert Ivan Bergman (@ivanbergman) shares a weekly car wash hack for self-serve newbies. He shows the hose dial, which lets customers change the stream to settings like soap, rinse, wax, and pre-soak.

“Flip it to spot-free rinse when you want to clean inside your door jamb,” he suggests. “It’s a nice, gentle spray. You don’t blow water all over the inside of your cab.”

He uses the spot-free rinse setting to gently hose off the door jamb, the rim of the car door. He shows how the interior of his car remains dry.

Advertisement

Car wash workers share customer fails—and offer advice

In response to Bergman’s hack, car wash workers share their favorite customer slip-ups to warn others to listen to his advice.

“I’ve literally seen people soak their cars from inside,” one shares.

“When people don’t dry the door wells after washing their cars,” another writes.

Advertisement

However, others take a more sympathetic approach, offering other advice to viewers.

“Follow up with a clean microfibre cloth to get the areas that the pressure washer didn’t get and to remove excess water,” a commenter writes.

“Good hack in the winter, put in the minimum amount of coins to get it going, and just use the rinse, no soap. Don’t need soap in the winter,” another suggests.

“I have always used high pressure to properly get all the dirt off. If you go slow enough and put the wand at the right angle, you will have little to no water inside the vehicle,” a third adds.

Advertisement

Viewers appreciate the tip

In the comments, many viewers share their appreciation for the hack.

“Brilliant!” one exclaims.

Another asks for more car wash videos, writing, “Can I have a tutorial on all these functions and how to use them and what brush I’m picking up. Intimidated by these car washes!”

Advertisement

“I dig it, my man,” a third adds.

Others poke fun at the door jamb hack in the comments.

“That’s cool! Now give me a hack on how to get a girlfriend,” one writes.

“And if you live in Canada, don’t plan on being able to get into your car until the spring thaw,” another says, referring to the water from the hose freezing the driver’s door shut.

Advertisement

The Daily Dot reached out to Bergman via TikTok direct message and comment.



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.