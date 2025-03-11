‘A scam’: Former car wash worker says he gets the bottom tier car wash. Then he reveals it isn’t because of the price

In this current economic state, it’s logical to question the best ways to save a few bucks. That’s especially true when buying specialty services, such as getting a car wash.

Car washes are known for providing customers with an array of options. Should you spend $10 on a basic clean and dry service? Or maybe double that amount for a tire shine and a wash-and-wax shampoo?

In a recent TikTok video, user @truecombogroup, a former car wash employee and professional gamer, explains why you shouldn’t ball out when it comes to getting your car shiny.

In fact, @truecombogroup admits to getting the cheapest wash whenever he can. As of Monday, his video explaining why had amassed more than 1.3 million views.

Spending more might not be worth it

In @truecombogroup’s video, he answers the query of another user. The first content creator asked whether car wash tiers “are bull[expletive.]”

Without giving a yes or no answer, @truecombogroup says there are two ways to answer this question.

On the one hand, he says, higher-tier washes often offer additional services, such as a tire shine or hot wax.

“But on the other hand, the tiers don’t wash your cars any better,” @truecombogroup says. By that, he’s referring to the fact that all cars go through the same conveyor or tunnel car wash. So, a customer paying $10 gets the same wash as someone who pays $50.

If you want your tires to be more sparkly, then paying more may be worth it. But if you just want a basic clean, @truecombogroup says to err toward the car wash’s cheaper offerings.

“Realistically, your car is not getting washed that much going through the machine in the first place,” he says. “Ninety-five percent of your car gets washed by the people that are spraying it down and brushing it the first time.”

As a result, he says he normally gets the bottom-tier car wash himself.

“Paying for the car wash usually pays for that whole experience,” he says.

Experts agree

Regardless of how much you’re willing to spend, drivers should try to get their cars washed regularly, according to car experts at Consumer Reports.

John Ibbotson, Consumer Reports’ chief mechanic, says that regular washing protects your car’s finish. It helps remove “road grit and residue left from rain and birds.” Not washing your car, he adds, can lead to damaged paint.

There’s nothing wrong with using a touchless car wash for this, either. Some commenters from @truecombogroup advise against using brushes that “scrape the living hell out of your vehicle.” Those at Consumer Reports, however, say that well-maintained car washes shouldn’t have these issues.

As for higher-tier washes, Consumer Reports says you don’t need to pay more every time you go to a car wash. But opting for those add-ons (e.g., undercarriage wash or wheel cleaning) might be good “at least once a season.”

“Owners should make sure the dirt and salt that attack your car’s paint and undercarriage get cleaned off regularly,” Jake Fisher, Consumer Reports’ director of auto testing, says. “Some of the extras are just for vanity’s sake. You’re better off saving your money.”

Viewers are torn on which car wash is best

In the comments section of @truecombogroup’s video, some viewers were similarly opposed to spending more than the minimum amount to get their vehicle cleaned.

“I just get the lowest package that has underbody spray,” one viewer admitted.

“Bottom tier touchless only,” another agreed.

“The wax is a scam,” a third user said. “It needs to harden and be buffed off to work properly.”

Others, however, say they can justify paying more if the added services are worth it.

“The only time I upgrade is if the undercarriage isn’t included in the cheapest one,” one commenter wrote.

“Being in the Northeast, I can’t do most lower tiers,” another shared. “Mid-tier and up have the under spray. I need that salt gone! Always touchless. Don’t you put any of those rock spinners against my car!”

“I get the top tier once every 4-6 weeks and get lower tiers in between them,” a third man admitted.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @truecombogroup via TikTok comment.

