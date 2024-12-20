‘Lol people saying “we all knew” and I’m sitting here like… we did???’: Woman finds out the truth about tire air

In Episode 538 of “I was today years old when,” this woman found out that tires are not at all like she imagined them.

Featured Video

A sudden realization

TikToker Ramneek Bhoday (@ramneekbhoday) seemingly took her car to get serviced when she found out something strange.

“Did you guys know, and maybe I’m just stupid?” Bhoday starts.

Advertisement

There is a pile of tires in the car shop. And someone seemingly explained to her that the tires didn’t function as she had thought.

Bhoday goes on to share that the entire inner ring of a tire, which is usually covered up by the rims, isn’t there. So, instead of air getting pumped into a full rubber tube, it lives in the space between the tire and the rim.

“This whole time, I thought you were supposed to put air in the rubber,” Bhoday says.

Her video now has more than 5 million views.

Advertisement

Why are tires like that?

If we understand Bhoday correctly, she was under the impression that the tire was a complete tube that was supported by the metal rims vs. what she showed in the video of the inner ring of the rubber being non-existent. Though, her video left us confused about whether she thought the air somehow went into the actual rubber.

Well, back in the day, tires resembled a bit more of what Bhoday was imagining, but not quite.

Tubed tires, as they were called, had an inner tube, like a swim tube. That was then partially encapsulated with the more rugged rubber tire. When tires had both components, the air was pumped into the inner tube, RNR Tire Express reported.

Advertisement

But the actual tire part had the same inner opening it does now.

The tubeless tire was invented in 1946 and became the standard for new cars just a few years later, in the 1950s.

Tubes were removed from tires for a few reasons:

When at high speeds, the friction between the two tubes can cause them to overheat and explode.

They’re more cost-effective.

Durability. If an innertube got punctured, it would blow out immediately. That would cause a huge safety hazard for the driver and those around them.

Advertisement

Tubed tires still exist, but they’re used for specific vehicles and terrains, like off-road dirt bikes.

“The fact that I knew how a tire looked like but still imagined it to be filled up with air,” a top comment read.

“I still can’t comprehend what you thought happened,” a person said.

Advertisement

“Lol people saying ‘we all knew’ and I’m sitting here like… we did???” another wrote.

“Its an understandable misconception. Bike tires for instance typically use a rubber tube to hold in the air pressure,” a commenter added.

The Daily Dot reached out to Bhoday for comment via Instagram and TikTok direct message.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.