‘Happens so slowly you have time to pull out your phone’: Woman drives to car wash. Then an Infiniti sideswipes her

Sometimes car accidents happen in places where you’d least expect them—like when you’re simply waiting in line at a car wash, minding your own business.

That’s exactly what happened to TikTok user Julie (@juliey14), whose video has now racked up over 471,300 views. In the clip, she’s sitting in her car when an Infiniti suddenly sideswipes her vehicle and then just… drives off.

“When you’ve parked at a car wash and buddy sideswipes you, then drives off,” she wrote in the video’s text overlay.

The footage shows the Infiniti’s rear scraping against Julie’s car as it pulls away. The driver doesn’t stop, leaving Julie stunned.

“And it happens so slowly you have time to pull out your phone and record it,” she wrote in the video’s caption.

What do you do in this situation?

According to Tona Law, a personal injury law firm in New York, the first step after any kind of collision is to contact local authorities and report the accident.

After that, it’s important to notify your insurance company as soon as possible. Since most insurers have a limited window for filing claims, experts recommend reporting the incident within 24 hours.

When filing a claim, you’ll need basic details like your vehicle information, but having additional evidence—such as photos, videos, and even the other driver’s license plate—can make a big difference. The more details you have, the smoother the claims process will be.

In the comments, users were quick to point out that Julie had a major advantage—she caught everything on video.

“You got the license plate though,” one person noted, implying that having footage of the other car’s identifying details should make the insurance claim process much easier.

Another commenter agreed, saying, “Got the license plate video, all there is needed to be told to the insurance it was a hit-and-run.”

Others shared their frustration with reckless drivers who get too close in tight spaces. “It’s always the ones who get too close and think they can drive,” wrote a third commenter.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Infiniti via email and Julie via TikTok messages for comment.

