‘He blocked me on everything’: Man sells car online and gives buyer a $5K discount. It backfires—but not in the way you think

Is this an example of instant karma? Or is it a morbid example of why you should always be careful about who you sell things to?

A 22-year-old TikToker claims that his attempt to sell his car online to a supposed distant family member ended in tragedy—but not just because he didn’t get his money for the “purchase.”

Leo (@.nostalgic64) posted his tale to his TikTok account earlier this year on May 9. Since then, the video, which he captioned, “Never doubt karma, occasionally doubt your family,” has picked up over 409,300 views.

“While this might be horrible to say, hear me out,” Leo asks his viewers at the top of the video. He then says, “Three years ago, I tried to sell this dude my car.”

“I was looking for someone to sell my car to ’cause I was about to move out into an apartment. I needed rent money, and I didn’t need the car. So I sell this dude a … roughly $7,000 car for like, two grand because I heard he was, like, ‘family,’” Leo states, using air quotes around “family.”

Leo says the man told him he would not be able to pay the money upfront. Leo claims he told the buyer, “You can pay the first thousand. I’ll give you the car, and then you can pay the second thousand when you can.”

However, Leo says he never saw the two grand.

“He paid a hundred out of the $1,000 and blocked me on everything. Everything. He blocked me on Facebook, Instagram, blocked my number, everything.”

Leo says that instead of pursuing the matter, he “had to let it go.” Still, he claims the entire situation came to a bizarre twist conclusion.

“I go over to my grandma’s house because I’m on that side of town,” he tells his viewers, “and she tells me that [expletive] died!”

True story or not, Leo’s tale struck a note with many of his viewers, many of whom saw the surprise ending as just desserts.

N1XTAPE (@n1xtape) wrote, “Grim Reaper with the get back? ..diabolical.”

“Wasn’t prepared for the ending,” another commented.

One viewer chimed in with, “HALLELUJAH!, God works in mysterious but wonderful ways.” Another added, “I was not expecting that, nor did I expect to laugh so hard.”

Can he get his money back?

If Leo’s claims are true, he may have little recourse for seeing the return of his vehicle. According to Forbes, under ordinary circumstances, a deceased car buyer’s estate would still be liable for paying off the vehicle.

“Car loan agreements usually include a death clause that covers what the repayment process will look like if the borrower passes away,” Forbes states. “This clause typically explains that if there’s a co-signer, payments will be that person’s responsibility—but if not, the payments will fall back on the deceased’s estate.”

However, unless Leo has some sort of written agreement or contract with the supposed decedent, he will likely find that he didn’t just get ghosted on social media. He’s probably out for the remaining $1,900 as well.

