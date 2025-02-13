‘This is how I gotta open my car door, y’all’: Woman says her ex found a ‘diabolical’ way to seek revenge. Now she has to use this trick to get into her Ford

This article contains descriptions of domestic violence.

People had jokes about how this woman’s ex creatively got revenge on her—until she revealed the bigger picture. Now, her video is a stark warning for others who may be in similar situations.

Woman can’t believe what her ex did to her car

In a viral video with a whopping 36.5 million views, content creator TT (@laxespanola) shared a video she filmed to show the police.

In the clip, a distressed TT goes out to her car only to find that all the door handles were deliberately ripped off, so she couldn’t get in.

“Y’all, my [expletive] ex really pulled all my [expletive] door handles off my [expletive] car and then threw them in the car. Oh my God,” TT says with a voice that seems to be holding back tears.

While TT called the police, they allegedly refused to go to her house, and the operator hung up on her.

In a follow-up video, TT shows that she was eventually able to get into her car using a little plastic device to jiggle the door handle open.

Not a joking matter

People in the comment section did not take TT’s situation seriously at all. Instead, they took it as a chance to make jokes and puns, not knowing the full scope of the situation.

“U gotta hand it to him, he’s creative,” the top comment with more than 400,000 likes read.

“You better call someone to come get a handle on this situation!” a person wrote.

“Throwing the handles in the car is diabolical,” another added.

“She must’ve tried to leave him bro said you ain’t goin nowhere,” a commenter speculated.

In response, TT wrote, “I DID TRY TO LEAVE HIM,” followed by several crying emojis. She then revealed that her ex’s revenge was a much starker situation that commenters realized.

It’s worse than it seems

Turns out, this wasn’t a petty squabble but a move done to manipulate TT and prevent her from leaving a verbally and physically abusive relationship.

TT released a video clip from a surveillance camera showing her ex, who she says has a “bad temper,” pulling her out of her car, throwing her on the floor, and seemingly hitting her. She added photos she took after the incident showing half of her face was covered in blood and scratches, and she had bruises on her legs.

“I told myself I would never allow a man to abuse me, harm me or manipulate me. Buy you did it this time. You broke my heart my trust. You dragged me by my hair abused me and belittled me,” the text overlay in the video read.

TT says she posted the original viral video because she wants everyone enduring domestic violence to know they’re “not alone.”

She also shares that she petitioned for a restraining order when he first started abusing her but was denied.

Some commenters speculated that TT’s ex lashed out because he found out about her OnlyFans. TT said he not only knew about it, but he also filmed videos with her and made money off it.

Domestic violence in the United States

In the United States, about one in four women and one in seven men age 18 and older experience severe physical violence by an intimate partner in their lifetime, according to the National Domestic Violence Hotline.

However, due to a variety of factors—like fear of retaliation, lack of faith in the justice system, and financial dependence on their abuser—these numbers are likely lower than the true figures, Healthline reported.

On average, it takes a victim seven times to leave before staying away for good, especially since when an abuser senses they’re losing power, they act in dangerous ways to regain control.

If you are a survivor of domestic abuse or want more information on domestic violence and resources for victims, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline online or at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

