‘How much do y’all even charge for this?’: Woman goes in for oil change but she just wants them to put lashes on her Hyundai

When you think about bringing your car in for service, there are probably a few procedures that immediately pop in your head: Oil changes, tune-ups, fluid flushes, and maybe filter changes (as long your mechanic isn’t trying to gouge you on the price).

But what about asking an auto service worker to install some car eyelashes on your whip?

That’s what TikToker Cruxes (@cruxes), a vehicle maintenance tech, said one woman asked them to do after she brought her car into their shop. The social media user detailed the end result of their handiwork in a viral clip that’s accrued over 473,000 views on the popular social media platform as of Friday.

Cruxes records a white Hyundai wagon pulling out from the service station area, sporting a pair of decorative eyelashes on the front of the vehicle. According to a text overlay from the clip, the woman went to the auto service center that presumably specializes in oil changes and didn’t ask for any work on her car aside from the installation of the cosmetic bumper ornament.

Cruxes writes in a caption for the video: “She just made us install these lashes no oil change???” and in the 6-second clip, a man’s voice can be heard shouting: “What the hell?” with the word “hell” being extended as if to indicate how the TikToker feels about the customer’s request.

A number of TikTokers seemed amused by Cruxes’ post, and decided to get in on the fun with jokes of their own: “Add lash tech to your resume,” one person wrote.

Another asked: “How much do y’all even charge for this,” and while Cruxes didn’t provide an answer, someone else quipped: “Full lash sets this looks like mega volume are usually $100-120 hope that helps”

The jokes kept coming: “omg what lash glue did yall use,” someone wrote while another TikToker said: “Certified lash tech”

There are a number of folks online who seem to think that auto lashes are a particularly trashy, gauche, and otherwise awful addition to any vehicle’s aesthetic. The Auto Channel penned a piece in 2013 called: “Headlight Eye Lashes Hailed as the Ultimate in Bad Taste Car Accessories” also mentioning fuzzy dice, excessively loud exhaust systems aka “fart gaskets” and “novelty horns” in the list.

Despite the fact there are folks out there who will never embrace the headlight eyelash, Motor Biscuit states that a Utah-based company that manufactures them have difficulty even keeping up the demand for the accessory: “these cute add-ons have been best sellers for years, especially the ones from Car Lashes. Demand certainly hasn’t slowed down, but supply chain problems might stall any new orders,” the outlet wrote in 2022.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Cruxes via TikTok comment for further information.