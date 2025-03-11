‘Just KNOW‘: Dealership salesman shows what it really means if they do this with their hands

Is this a sure-fire way to tell you’re about to be told you aren’t approved for the car you’re trying to finance? One dealership salesman says it’s all in the hands.

TikTok user Dalt Miller (@daltmiller) posted a video with his theory on March 6 and it has since amassed 341,000 views. Miller, a Toyota salesman at an Indiana dealership, approaches the camera in a POV style with an uncomfortable look on his face. “When a car salesman does this just KNOW you aren’t approved,” reads the on-screen caption.

In addition to his pained expression, Miller taps three fingers on the desk in a gesture that is deeply familiar to anyone who’s ever been inside a car dealership.

Viewers react to the video

In the comments section, many users said this is a sign you’re leaving the dealership without making a deal.

“‘So here’s what we can do,’” one viewer wrote.

A second viewer agreed this is what the gesture means. “‘I hate to be the bearer of bad news,’” they wrote.

Another viewer wrote, “Five fingers of sadness.”

Why are you getting rejected for auto financing?

There are several reasons you might get denied for a car loan, including poor credit, high debt to income ratio, or even a mistake in the information on your application. Double check with the lender that your application was filed correctly.

Of course, considering that millions of Americans are struggling to pay their monthly car notes, it might be a blessing in disguise to run into this kind of honest salesman.

If you do end up getting denied for a car loan, you can work on your finances and try again. According to Car and Driver, people with credit scores around 500 can still generally get financing. That is, if they’re willing to agree to a higher interest rate on the loan.

Salesperson body language

Experienced car salespeople are keenly aware of body language in customer interactions. Most salespeople strive to listen intently and communicate effectively so they can close the deal without alienating the client. A key element of body language strategy in sales is to project confidence so the customer views them as trustworthy.

The Daily Dot reached out to Miller via TikTok comment and direct message for comment.

