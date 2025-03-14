‘Made a $750 bid’: Woman says the trick to getting a reliable car for cheap is auctions. There’s just 1 problem

Finding a car can be difficult, especially if you’re trying to buy a used car that runs and doesn’t cost an arm and a leg. According to Kelley Blue Book, “used car prices dipped lower in January,” with the average used car selling for $25,128. Unfortunately, that cost is what people paid for a new car a few short years ago. Well, one TikToker shared a key to finding a cheap used car: go to auction.

TikToker Peace Connoisseur (@peaceconnoisseur) garnered over 4.6 million views when she shared how she’s able to get a car for under $1,000.

How to get a cheap car

Peace Connoisseur said a commenter had tipped her off on how to find a cheap car: go to impound lot auctions.

“To the girl who said if you need a car, call the impound lots and get the auction information and you can get something for under a thousand, thank you,” she said. “I just found three lots. One of them was a typical over $1,000, but the other [was] under a $1,000. Under a $1,000 like back in the day.”

To help her viewers, she explained that finding a cheap used car is all about calling around and asking the right questions.

“Look for impound lots in your area. Call them and ask them: When is the auction? What is required? Is there a fee? Can you go prior to go check on the cars? Because, obviously, you want to take a mechanic,” she shared. “And then at the end of it, when I couldn’t ask any more questions, I will ask, ‘Is there anything else you think I should know?’”

Many viewers confirmed that getting a car at auction is the best way to save money.

“She not lying. I bought a car for $900 last month. Last year I got one for 1200. It cost one dollar to bid in the auction no license,” one said.

“Also, Police auctions… Listen, I don’t like the police but I will go to that auction. Those fast cars, they’re there,” another advised.

“Yes my bf got one for $500. Literally no problems. Runs fantastic. No damage,” a third added.



“Oh lord , now everybody about to go to the impound and they gonna run the bids up higher,” a viewer said.

Tips for buying a car at an auction

Ride Safely says the three places to look for car auctions are online auction platforms, local government and police auctions, and financial institutions such as banks and loan companies.

Ride Safely also advises people to consider a few key points. Firstly, request the full vehicle history, which “can be obtained through VIN checks and other vehicle history services.”

Secondly, make sure to get the car inspected by a qualified mechanic whenever possible. “Many auction sites offer specific days where potential buyers can view the vehicles before bidding,” so be sure to ask about these days and to find a mechanic that you trust.

Third on the list is to “be aware of legal paperwork and administrative tasks involved in purchasing an impounded vehicle,” including “transferring titles, registration processes and possible outstanding liens on the vehicle.” Lastly, set a budget and keep in mind additional costs, such as repairs, insurance, and registration fees. Ride Safely warns, “Impounded cars can often require more investment post-purchase to get them road-ready.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Peace Connoisseur via TikTok comment.

