Shopper sees store selling individual Capri Suns. Then they take a closer look at the price

A woman expressed her shock after seeing the price of a single Capri Sun, sparking outrage over the cost of the grocery staple.

Featured Video

In a video with over 244,000 views, TikToker OHDAMNGOTTI (@ohdamngotti) grabs a single Capri Sun fruit punch from a shelf. The sale tag reads that the juice is 99 cents—on sale from $1.29.

“You’re telling me one of these is 99 cents?!” she exclaims.

The caption reads, “Wtfff.”

Advertisement

What store is selling individual Capri Sun?

While the TikToker doesn’t share the name of the retailer, several commenters suspect that she was shopping at a gas station convenience store, as grocery stores usually sell Capri Sun in packs.

“Never seen them sold individually,” one wrote.

Another commenter suggests the TikToker could be shopping at Jewel-Osco, a supermarket chain based in the Chicago metropolitan area.

Advertisement

“Is this jewel g? Since when they get individuals?” a commenter asked.

“Jewel ass be taxing so bad,” another wrote.

“Gotta stay outta jewels i work there n dnt shop there they dtm,” a third added. The TikToker responded, “I love me some jewels.”

The Daily Dot reached out to the TikToker for further information.

Advertisement

Is the individual Capri Sun overpriced?

Other commenters claim that the Capri Sun is extremely overpriced, citing the cost at other grocery stores.

“Bro the whole box of 12 used to be like $2 now its like a box of 10 for like $4 but regardless im not paying $1 for a singular juice pouch,” a viewer said.

“Omg the world is ending,” another wrote.

Advertisement

“When I was little the box used to be 99¢,” a third added.

Some retailers still sell affordable packs of Capri Sun, viewers say.

“They are $2.98 for 10 at Walmart,” one shared.

“Still 50ć at my childhood corner store,” another said.

Advertisement

“Man at hood gas station it’s 25 cents tf,” a third remarked.

“We get 40 at Sam’s club for less than $9,” a fourth added.

While some viewers blamed inflation, or the rising cost of goods due to the economy and production costs, others argued that single-serve products have always been overpriced. They claimed that an inflated amount is the price one has to pay for convenience.

Advertisement

The Daily Dot reached out to Capri Sun for further comment.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.