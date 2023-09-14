‘Also FILL THE BAG’: Customer calls out Cape Cod after Sweet and Spicy Jalapeño bag of chips contained no seasoning

A user on TikTok has gone viral after asking chip manufacturer Cape Cod one simple question: What happened to her seasoning?

In a video with over 973,000 views, TikTok user Landon Harris (@bbqchickenpizzawithranch) reveals a video she sent to the brand’s Instagram account after an unpleasant experience with what she describes as her “favorite chips.”

“I just sat down to watch Love Island. … and I just had to crack open a bag of my favorite chips, the Sweet & Spicy Jalapeño,” she starts. “Little did I know I was not going to get Sweet & Spicy Jalapeño.”

She then pulls out a handful of potato chips, revealing them to be unflavored.

“These are classic potato chips,” she explains.

“Still love you guys, but can I get a bag of Sweet & Spicy Jalapeño?” she asks at the end of the video.

In the caption, she added, “also FILL THE BAG WITH CHIPS. ITS ALL AIR. THANKS!”

According to commenters, chip bag mix-ups are more common than one might expect.

“THIS HAPPENED TO ME 2 WEEKS AGO WITH A CAPE COD SALT AND VINEGAR BAG!!!!! WTH????” wrote a user.

“Happened to me w the cracked pepper flavor. i was soo distraught. had to diy it and add some black pepper to it,” shared another.

“This happened to me with some Cape Code chippies. Bought salt and vinegar, plain chips, no salt, no vinegar,” claimed a third.

“They did that to my mom!!!! Instead of the sour cream and cheddar ones they were plain,” alleged an additional TikToker.

Some were concerned about the potential medical issues that could come with such a mistake.

“As someone with food allergies, a situation like this happening w my food scares me sm,” said a commenter.

In Harris’ case, the brand actually responded to her.

In this follow-up, Harris reveals that Cape Cod responded to her message and offered her vouchers to get replacement bags of chips.

“They’re sending me vouchers to right their wrongs,” she says in the video. By the end, she reassures viewers that “I should be getting my Sweet & Spicy Jalapeño chips in the near future.”

Still, viewers were concerned about how something like this could have happened in the first place.

“Omggg but did they say how that could have happened,” asked a user. “Are there other ppl out there who wanted their sweet n spicy but got plain.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Cape Cod via website contact form and Harris via Instagram direct message.