‘Yea my job is safe’: Woman tries using Canva AI to change orange slice in photo into lime. It doesn’t work

Ever since the public launch of services like ChatGPT, Midjourney, DALL·E 2, and other similar services, users around the internet have publicly expressed their terror about the rise of artificial intelligence.

In April, an AI-generated collaboration between Drake and The Weeknd took the internet by storm, with many remarking that the artificially-created singers sounded very similar to their real-life counterparts. In March, a photo of the Pope wearing a white puffer coat went viral, with many believing the photo was real—it was created using Midjourney.

Given the power of some of these AI-based platforms, some may fear that their career will soon be replaced with AI.

Not so fast, says TikTok user Bruna (@monzbruna).

While some have found success using Canva’s AI system, it seems the new feature is not a catch-all solution for photo editors. In a video with over 461,000 views as of Saturday, Bruna attempts to replace an orange slice in a photo with a slice of lime using the Canva AI.

The results, to put it simply, are ridiculous. Her various requests turn the orange slice into either a whole lime, groups of limes, or a single lime wedge that does not look like it belongs in the photo at all.

While many suggested Bruna simply use Adobe Photoshop and perform the process manually, or enter different prompts into the AI, Bruna says she was simply having fun and testing the power of this AI tool.

“I was testing what canva’s ai could do, which is [quite a] lot and not much at the same time,” Bruna writes in a comment.

Commenters were quick to share their thoughts on and recount their experiences with AI.

“Yea my job is safe,” wrote one user upon seeing the video.

“I tried to remove my hat using canva’s AI,” recalled another. “it just gave me different weirder hats.”

“Canva’s AI has the IQ of a toddler,” observed a third.

Bruna later posted a video trying out some user suggestions to improve the process. She was similarly unsuccessful in replacing the orange slice.

“Lol I’m glad my graphic design job is still safe,” reiterated a commenter under the follow-up, “for now.”

We’ve reached out to Canva and Bruna via email.