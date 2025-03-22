‘I just leave it at their front door lmao’: Man shares little-known AutoZone trick for discarding oil. Should you do it?

If you change your own oil and don’t know where to dispose of the leftovers, there is a place that will take it off your hands: AutoZone.

TikTok user Romo (@rclmao) demonstrates this by walking inside an AutoZone, holding two jugs of used motor oil. When he approaches the counter, he sets the containers down. “Just a reminder that you can take your old oil to AutoZone and they’ll dispose it for free,” the content creator shares in the text overlay.

Romo encourages at-home mechanics to take their old oil to the automotive retailer in the caption, “Take those shaving-filled oil jugs to AutoZone and clean out your garage lmao.”

Viewers share discarding used oil alternatives

“Nah, the pond a couple blocks away works just fine,” joked one viewer.

“I just leave it at their front door,” a second shared.

“Wait, I’m not supposed to to throw it in the trash,” a third stated.

However, others revealed their experience with getting rid of oil through AutoZone.

“I went one time and they said the drum was full so I just threw it away in their trash can lol,” one user recalled.

“Depends on their mood in my experience,” a second commented.

Does AutoZone accept used oil?

Yes, it does. “Most AutoZone stores accept used motor oil, as well as other sensitive recyclables (like batteries). Get in touch with your friendly neighborhood location today for all the details. When you’re done dropping off your used oil, you can pick up a fresh jug of new engine oil while you’re there,” per AutoZone’s website. However, the chain doesn’t accept oil mixed with other fluids.

Effect of not properly disposed oil

If oil is dumped in a landfill, it is absorbed into the ground and seeps into water. As a result, the polluted water harms humans, animals, plants, and the environment.

According to the North Area Recovery Center, 40% of the oil in our country’s water comes from not properly disposed car oil. The consumption of polluted water can affect the heart, growth, and immune system, and possibly death.

Places that accept used oil

If you don’t have an AutoZone nearby and refuse to dump your oil in the garbage, here is a list of automotive shops that accept it:

O’Reilly Auto Parts

Jiffy Lube

Pep Boys

Walmart Tire

Advance Auto

Lube Express

Some gas stations will take this off your hands but be sure to contact them before bringing it.

The Daily Dot reached out to Romo via TikTok comment and direct message as well as AutoZone via press email. The video has accumulated over 45,000 views.

