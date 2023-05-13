‘Be more aware of ur surroundings!’: Shopper spots security cameras in the Ross dressing room

A Ross customer unveiled a startling discovery she made in a viral TikTok: Small camera-looking objects in the dressing room.

The 8-second video was uploaded by TikTok user Giselle (@kiddycatmeow). In the clip, a sign with “shoplifters will be prosecuted” is shown. However, that wasn’t the discovery the content creator made. She zoomed-in on two small cameras hung on the ceiling above the dressing room. To get a better look, she focused on the cameras in front of a full-length mirror in front of her. Giselle urged her followers in the caption, “Be more aware of ur surroundings! This is a ross!!”

The Daily Dot reached out to Giselle via Instagram direct message, TikTok direct message, TikTok comment, and Ross via contact form. The video racked up over 859,000 views as of Saturday, leaving viewers surprised.

“invasion of privacy Period!” one viewer said.

“I need to check my Ross ASAP!!!!” a second remarked.

“Never again am I trying clothes on at stores, I’m too paranoid already, it’s time to cut it off. Healthy boundaries people,” a third wrote.

On the other hand, some viewers to provide asssurances.

“Fun fact half of those cameras are to scare you,” one user stated.

“I can promise you those don’t see anything. they are probably fisheye which barely see anything let alome a 2 inch reflection,” a second commented.

“I worked for Ross. All domes are empty except the ones by registers and the cash office lol,” a third reassured.

Are stores permitted to have cameras in their dressing rooms? According to Litte Things, “Stores use security systems to monitor dressing rooms to prevent theft. But penalties for video surveillance, taping—or even observing—for any purpose other than loss prevention range from fines to imprisonment for up to one year in jail.” However, there are 13 states that ban surveillance cameras in dressing rooms which are, “South Dakota, New Hampshire, Michigan, Maine, Minnesota, Utah, Kansas, Delaware, Hawaii, Georgia, California, Arkansas, and Alabama.”

If you don’t live in one of those states, can’t hurt to spot-check your dressing room next time you’re shopping.