‘The audacity for them to get mad at me’: Call center worker slams customers who don’t have information ready to look up their accounts

A call center worker provided a glimpse of her working a special kind of magic at her job; namely, looking up a video for a customer who didn’t give her any information.

The video was put up on TikTok Monday from creator Ashley Williams (@heyslim498), who has made rounds on the social media platform in the past for her content about working in customer service. Her most recent video garnered more than 56,000 views since going up.

The text overlay on the video reads, “POV: When a customer calls in with no information to look up their account,” and it uses the “uh huh the same” sound making the rounds on TikTok.

“I’m finding it,” she lip-syncs, talking to a caller and peering at a screen that’s off-camera but reflected in her glasses.

Then, it plays the “It’s taking that long? It does, it does” audio to close out the short video.

Commenters felt her pain — especially those who have worked in call centers before.

“Literally don’t be having a phone number, account number or remember [their] social security number to find them,” one remarked.

“We’re supposed to have magic wands and be mind readers too,” said another. “I totally forgot that was part of my job description lol.”

One commenter complained, “It’s unbelievable to me people try to call with no identifying info and the audacity for them to get mad at me.”

“I just stay there in silence until i get some information,” someone else suggested, “because wdym you don’t know anything about your account.”

Another call center worker agreed, adding, “My favorite thing to do is to create a 5 second window of awkward ass silence.”

“I love this for us customer service reps,” another shared. “We leave notes in your file for all fellow reps to see…”

One commenter did confess to being that customer. However, as they explained, “I just called a center without my account number but I try to work with them and ask what else I can give them.”

And, finally, one worker who seemed to have plenty of call center experience shared their routine. “I just tell them to call back when they have the info and then hang up

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok comment.